Shoppers Say This Drill Brush Makes Filthy Grout 'Sparkling White Again' — and It's on Sale for $10

There are few things that can truly rid you of hideous grout stains, dirty floors, and sticky countertops like a drill brush. With a power scrubber, you no longer have to put in the elbow grease since it does it for you. Amazon shoppers are particularly obsessed with the Hiware Drill Power Brush Scrubber Cleaning Kit that leaves surfaces "looking brand new." And right now, it's 45 percent off, so you'll want to act fast.

The drill scrubber brush set removes years-old dirt and grime on areas like tubs and tiles, while also cleaning up layers of dust and light residue. The versatile brush attachments stick right onto any power drill you have at home, including brands like Black + Decker or Dewalt. Then, just push the power button to get to work.

The set comes with three unique brush attachments that are made with flexible, yet strong nylon bristles to clean almost anything without scratching or removing the shiny surface. The 2-inch brush can dust furniture or hard-to-reach spots, the 4-inch diameter brush is ideal for tile grout cleaning or kitchen countertops, and the bullet brush can tackle larger surfaces like a bathtub or sink. Its curved design especially comes in handy for those bathroom areas.

You'll also love that each brush is designed with a long 6-inch extension, allowing you to get into tight spaces like corners and behind household fixtures. While you can certainly use this on its own, many shoppers pair the kit with a cleaning agent for deep-clean results. Some say it even does the trick in "less than five minutes."

Not only have reviewers used the power scrubber to clean their homes, they also use it to remove dirt and grime from their car seats and hubcaps, boats, outdoor grills, stoves, freezers, even cookware. It's no wonder the Hiware drill brush has earned more than 15,500 five-star ratings on Amazon from shoppers.

One reviewer shared that the electric spin scrubber could get out construction dirt left from the original build. "The single greatest useful tool in the history of bathroom tile and shower cleaning, and I only learned about it now. Amazing isn't too far of a stretch, and life-saving is only being mild," wrote the reviewer. "About 30 minutes total, our entire walk-in shower tile walls, floor, grout, and bottom looked like a new install. I cannot praise these enough for ease of use, cleaning ability, and durability. I will never clean shower/tub/tile without these again!"

Another shopper bought the Hiware cleaning kit with their grout in mind. "It honestly works so well," they wrote. "My grout for my floor tiles were disgusting and almost black. I used the brushes on them and they were sparkling white again! This was probably the original grout from the '70s that looks brand spanking new again. It scrubs tubs so well, the soap scum just washes away!"

To make your bathroom or kitchen look spotless again, consider the Hiware power scrubber while it's on sale for just $10.

