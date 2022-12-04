Shoppers’ delight: 10 of Britain’s best independent high streets

Annabelle Thorpe
·5 min read
<span>Photograph: Joe Daniel Price/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: Joe Daniel Price/Getty Images

Ludlow, Shropshire

If you’re looking to stock up on foodie treats for Christmas, this is the place to come. Ludlow has long been known as a gastro-hub, with specialist producers dotted along the high street and market place. Visit the Mousetrap Cheese Shop, Harp Lane Deli and the Chocolate Gourmet for festive eats, or browse around Bodenhams, which sells clothes in a quirky, 600-year-old building. The Silver Pear and At Home Ludlow are both filled with brilliant gifts, from homewares to scarves and jewellery, and the newly opened Kin Rooms, located above Kin Kitchen, is a chic, central place to stay (two-night breaks from £220 self-catering, kinludlowrooms.co.uk).

Lewes, East Sussex

Summer afternoon on High Street in Lewes, England.GDPM92 Summer afternoon on High Street in Lewes, England.
Summer afternoon on High Street in Lewes, England.GDPM92 Summer afternoon on High Street in Lewes, England.

Pack plenty of tote bags for a stroll down Lewes’s historic High Street and surrounding lanes, where multi-floor antiques emporiums share space with artisan cheesemongers, jewellers, ceramicists and small boutiques selling organic clothing and one-off designs. Pop into the Sussex Guild shop, home to over 30 designers and makers, and stop for lunch at town’s foodie hub, Riverside, with its independent shops and buzzy brasserie and café. Stay at Blue Door Barns, a rustic retreat just outside town (doubles from £120 room-only, bluedoorbarns.com).

Stockbridge, Hampshire

High Street, Stockbridge, Hampshire, England, United KingdomMCBGWA High Street, Stockbridge, Hampshire, England, United Kingdom
High Street, Stockbridge, Hampshire, England, United KingdomMCBGWA High Street, Stockbridge, Hampshire, England, United Kingdom

Most famous for world-class fishing on offer at the nearby River Test, Stockbridge also has a delightful high street, dotted with small, independently owned shops. Pick up pots and plants at the Garden Inn, chocolate treats at Mokaya Cocoa and clothing at Cleverly Wrapped, then reward yourself with a nip of something warming at Isla’s Spirits Bar, sister to the neighbouring Little Whisky Shop. Stay at the Grosvenor, an elegantly revamped boutique hotel right on the high street (doubles from £149 B&B, thegrosvenorstockbridge.com).

Wells, Somerset

Market Square Place Wells Somerset West of England on a sunny September afternoonF1RXG3 Market Square Place Wells Somerset West of England on a sunny September afternoon
Market Square Place Wells Somerset West of England on a sunny September afternoonF1RXG3 Market Square Place Wells Somerset West of England on a sunny September afternoon

The 15th-century High Street – and the lattice of roads that run off it – is dotted with independent shops and retailers, offering everything from ceramics and homewares to handmade shoes, jewellery and childrenswear. Dip into the Somerset Guild of Craftsmen for fantastic one-off gifts and stock up on foodie treats at the open market (Wednesdays and Saturdays, 9am to 3pm), or visit Cadeaux & Co for unusual gift ideas. Stay in the Crown at Wells, a charming inn dating back to 1450, set on the Market Square with 15 cosy bedrooms (doubles from £105 B&B, crownatwells.co.uk).

Marlborough, Wiltshire

High Street, Marlborough, Wiltshire, England, United KingdomHH5G0X High Street, Marlborough, Wiltshire, England, United Kingdom
High Street, Marlborough, Wiltshire, England, United KingdomHH5G0X High Street, Marlborough, Wiltshire, England, United Kingdom

A jumble of Tudor buildings, historic merchants’ houses and Georgian mansions creates a charming backdrop to an array of independent stores and boutiques, scattered along one of the country’s widest high streets. Pick up foodie treats at Eversfield Organic, shop for elegant Christmas gifts at the Merchant’s House or designer dresses and accessories at Willow & Wolf and refuel with sinfully good cake and coffee at Bunce’s. Stay at the Marlborough, a buzzy gastropub with rooms in the heart of town (doubles from £60 B&B, themarlboroughgroup.co.uk).

Cardigan, Ceredigion

Cardigan town centre and Guildhall, Ceredigion, Wales, UK.2D175WT Cardigan town centre and Guildhall, Ceredigion, Wales, UK.
Cardigan town centre and Guildhall, Ceredigion, Wales, UK.2D175WT Cardigan town centre and Guildhall, Ceredigion, Wales, UK.

Pair blustery strolls along Cardigan’s two glorious beaches with a gentle shopping spree on the town’s High Street, lined with independent cafés, craft shops and galleries. Pick up surfing-themed gifts, handmade jewellery or artworks by local painters at the Corn Exchange Gallery, or browse the Guildhall Market, home to more than 50 traders (currently dotted around town as the Market Hall is under restoration). Add in a visit to the 11th-century Cardigan Castle and stay in one of the nine comfy rooms at the Llety Teifi Guesthouse (doubles from £75 room-only, lletyteifi-guesthouse.co.uk).

Hebden Bridge, West Yorkshire

Christmas Tree, St Georges Square, Hebden Bridge, Calderdale, West Yorkshire2DJM8NY Christmas Tree, St Georges Square, Hebden Bridge, Calderdale, West Yorkshire
Christmas Tree, St Georges Square, Hebden Bridge, Calderdale, West Yorkshire2DJM8NY Christmas Tree, St Georges Square, Hebden Bridge, Calderdale, West Yorkshire

Famous for its bohemian vibe, Hebden is a hotbed of independent designers, artists and craftspeople, making the town ideal for an early Christmas shopping trip. Find unusual homewares from around the world in Broug’s, browse the shelves in the Book Case or pick up eco-friendly, fairtrade gifts at Spirals. The Antiques Centre, housed in the former Police Station, is the perfect place to while away an hour before lunch at Coin, which specialises in small plates and sharing platters. Stay at the Hebden Townhouse, a slick B&B with 12 rooms (doubles from £125 B&B, hebdentownhouse.co.uk)​​.

Broadway, Cotswolds

Cotswold village of Broadway in snow, Worcestershire, EnglandDFW9P4 Cotswold village of Broadway in snow, Worcestershire, England
Cotswold village of Broadway in snow, Worcestershire, EnglandDFW9P4 Cotswold village of Broadway in snow, Worcestershire, England

Broadway’s wide, picturesque High Street is lined with classic Cotswold houses built of warm, honey-coloured stone, many of which are home to independent shops, cafés and galleries. Lovers of vintage clothes and accessories should visit Betty & Violet, then browse the contemporary jewellery, bags and scarves on offer at Wild at Heart. Catesbys offers elegant homewares and artworks, while Table Manners is the place to find culinary-themed Christmas gifts. Pause for lunch or tea and cake at the Market Pantry and stay at the Broadway Hotel, a traditional inn set on the village green (doubles from £123 B&B, broadway-hotel.co.uk).

St Ives, Cornwall

Street in St Ives, at night, Cornwall, England UKEH35H6 Street in St Ives, at night, Cornwall, England UK
Street in St Ives, at night, Cornwall, England UKEH35H6 Street in St Ives, at night, Cornwall, England UK

Winter is a great time to visit St Ives, when the long, narrow High Street is free of tourist crowds and the pace slows to allow gentle browsing around the town’s many art galleries and boutiques. This is the perfect place for unusual Christmas presents – handmade jewellery from Kirsty Bridgewater, homewares and wellness treats at Onda or sea-themed gifts at Cream of Cornwall, where everything is sourced from local craftspeople and artisans. Stay at No 4 St Ives, a grand Victorian house with wonderful sea views from many of the rooms (doubles from £110 B&B, no4stives.com).

Wigtown, Dumfries and Galloway

Famous as Scotland’s National Book Town, this is the place to browse for literary gifts, with a clutch of second-hand bookshops, including Foggie Toddle, which specialises in books and toys for children. Combine browsing with a potter around the Wigtown Emporium, filled with antiques and vintage pictures and photos, and a visit to the Craigard Gallery, which exhibits paintings, prints and ceramics by both established and emerging artists. Stay at Hillcrest House, a charming B&B with six comfortable rooms (doubles from £88 B&B, hillcrest-wigtown.co.uk).

Latest Stories

  • Kirill Kaprizov leads Wild to 5-4 shootout win over Ducks

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy scored in the shootout, helping the Minnesota Wild to a 5-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Calen Addison and Joel Eriksson Ek each had a goal and assist during regulation as Minnesota won for the fifth time in six games and closed out a seven-game homestand. Connor Dewar also scored for the Wild, who have beaten Anaheim in 12 straight matchups, the longest streak against any opponent in team history. Filip Gustavsson made 29 saves fo

  • Morant, Jackson lead Grizzlies past 76ers, 117-109

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 28 points and eight rebounds, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 22 points and four blocks — one in the closing minute — and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Philadelphia 76ers 117-109 on Friday night. Dillon Brooks finished with 17 points to help Memphis win for third time in four games. Joel Embiid had 35 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists for Philadelpia. Tobias Harris added 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Shake Milton had 17 points and six assists. The Grizzlies led

  • Analysis: Some of NFL's best Week 12 drama was off the field

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Threatening to overshadow an intoxicating weekend in the NFL that began with a trio of Thanksgiving classics and included two successful do-or-die 2-point conversions was all the drama that happened off the field in Week 12. Mike Purcell got up in Russell Wilson’s grill and screamed right in his face at the Bank of America Stadium sideline, channeling plenty of Broncos fans weary of the robotic quarterback’s inability to shake off a season-long slump that tilts his big tr

  • Maltais, Gélinas-Beaulieu golden at speed skating's Four Continents Championships

    Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu and Valérie Maltais continued Canada's speed skating gold medal haul on Saturday at the ISU Four Continents Championships in Quebec City. Gélinas-Beaulieu, a Sherbrooke, Que., native, skated to the top of the podium in the men's 1,500-metre final while setting a track record, finishing in one minute 44.666 seconds. "I didn't have any expectations today in terms of medals or track records, I just really wanted to start fast. In most of my races so far this season, I was m

  • Former Jet Laine scores two and the Columbus Blue Jackets upset Winnipeg Jets 4-1

    WINNIPEG — Patrik Laine scored twice and Johnny Gaudreau contributed a trio of assists as the Columbus Blue Jackets upset the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Friday. Laine was back in action after missing the past seven games with an ankle injury. It was also his second game in Winnipeg since the Jets traded him to Columbus in January 2021. Erik Gudbranson was credited with a goal after the puck went in off a Jets player. Gustav Nyquist also scored for Columbus (8-12-2), which snapped a three-game losing s

  • Rust issues? Deshaun Watson's long layoff could be factor

    BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Aside from battling the Houston Texans and some fans who are likely to taunt him, Deshaun Watson have another not-so-visible opponent in his first NFL game in nearly two years. Rust. 700 days worth of it. Watson will make his long-awaited debut Sunday for the Cleveland Browns after serving an 11-game league suspension for alleged sexual misconduct, and it's not clear how he'll play after a long layoff. His last regular-season game was Jan. 3, 2021, before his relationship with

  • Calgary Flames dump Panthers 6-2 in return of Matthew Tkachuk to the Saddledome

    CALGARY — Chants of "Hubie's better" erupted in Calgary's Saddledome in the third period of the Flames' 6-2 win over the visiting Florida Panthers on Tuesday. In a game that marked the return of former Flame Matthew Tkachuk in a Panthers jersey, the announced 17,086 enjoyed a night of both booing and lauding him, as well as celebrating the performance of a player who became a Flame because of Tkachuk. Jonathan Huberdeau contributed a goal and an assist to Calgary's victory as the Flames (10-9-3)

  • Mavs' Doncic, Hardaway team up in 121-100 win over Knicks

    NEW YORK (AP) — Luka Doncic had a game-high 30 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. chipped in 28 points against his former team, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the New York Knicks 121-100 on Saturday. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 17 points for Dallas, which outscored New York 69-41 in the second half for just its second win seven games. Forward Julius Randle led the Knicks with 24 points, and Immanuel Quickly chipped in 23. Leading scorer Jalen Brunson had 13 points playing against Dallas for the first time sin

  • Raptors' Fred VanVleet: 'I need to get my s*** together'

    Fred VanVleet scored 10 points and shot 1-for-7 from three in the Toronto Raptors' 114-105 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Friday.

  • Hayes scores twice, Flyers top Isles 3-1 to end 10-game skid

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kevin Hayes scored two goals, Carter Hart made 23 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers snapped a 10-game losing streak with a 3-1 victory over the New York Islanders on Tuesday night. Travis Sanheim also scored and Lukáš Sedlák added two assists for Philadelphia, which opened a five-game homestand by ending its third double-digit skid in less than 12 months. Noah Dobson scored for the Islanders, who had won four in a row. The rebuilding Flyers won seven of their first 12 games u

  • Falcons TE Kyle Pitts out for the season with knee injury

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts is done for the season because of a knee injury. Coach Arthur Smith gave an update on Pitts' status Wednesday after the second-year player revealed on social media that he had a procedure on his right knee the day before. Pitts, a Pro Bowler in his rookie season, sustained a knee injury in a Nov. 20 win over the Bears when tackled low. He was placed on injured reserve amid reports that he has sustained a torn MCL and would need surg

  • Canada exits World Cup on third straight loss as Morocco profits from poor defending

    DOHA, Qatar — Another incomplete performance for Canada at the World Cup. But also a rousing late surge that fell just short in a 2-1 loss to a talented Moroccan side. As in the two previous defeats at the tournament, there were some moments to savour and some to forget. The Canadian men go home wiser and with some more fans, if not wins, after a 36-year absence from the soccer showcase. “It’s been the first time in a long time of being here," Canada coach John Herdman said. "We’d like to have b

  • Canada scores milestones with each of its two goals at World Cup in Qatar

    DOHA, Qatar — Canada made history in Qatar with its first-ever goal at the men's World Cup. And it turns out its only other goal was also a milestone, albeit one scored by an opponent. FIFA says the own goal by Morocco defender Nayef Aguerd was the 100th of the tournament. It came in the 40th minute at Al Thumama Stadium on Thursday with the Canadian men trailing 2-0. Canadian wingback Sam Adekugbe beat a Moroccan defender down the left flank and put a ball in on goal that deflected off Aguerd's

  • Burakovsky's OT goal gives Kraken wild 9-8 win over Kings

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Andre Burakovsky had two goals, including the winner in overtime, and the Seattle Kraken defeated the Los Angeles Kings 9-8 on Tuesday night in the highest-scoring NHL game this season. Burakovsky scored on the power play at 2:08 of the extra session to give Seattle the second six-game winning streak in franchise history. Matty Beniers and Jared McCann each had two goals in the highest-scoring game of the Kraken’s two-year existence. Alex Wennberg, Daniel Sprong and Oliver Bjo

  • Rodgers, Packers try to stop skid, extend streak over Bears

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers turned toward the crowd after scrambling for a dagger touchdown at Soldier Field last year and landed a verbal haymaker for good measure. “I still own you! I still own you!” he screamed. Rodgers will get a chance to show again that he still owns Chicago when the Green Bay Packers visit the Bears on Sunday. “WGN was one of the few channels we had on our TV, so I grew up watching Cubs games and Bulls games, so I’ve been a fan of Chicago sports for a while," h

  • Canada's game vs. Morocco at World Cup means 'conflicting emotions' for this N.W.T. man

    Younes Oudghough says he had one wish, ahead of this year's men's soccer World Cup: that he wouldn't have to choose a side between his two favourite teams. "I told my friends, I told them I just don't want Canada and Morocco being in the same group because I'm going to have a brain aneurysm thinking about [it]," the Yellowknife man said. "So much conflicting emotions." Oudghough didn't exactly get his wish, and nor did he have a brain aneurysm. He'll be up early on Thursday morning to watch the

  • Canadian speed skaters Dubreuil, Maltais win gold at Four Continents Championships

    Canadians Laurent Dubreuil and Valerie Maltais skated to gold medals on Friday in Quebec City at the ISU Four Continents Championships. Dubreuil, of Levis, Que., won the men's 500-metres in a time of 34.462 seconds. Japan's Yuma Murakami, who trained with the Canadian team in Quebec City this past summer, won silver (34.880), while Korea's Jun-Ho Kim (34.978) captured the bronze. Dubreuil won an Olympic silver medal in the men's 1,000m event earlier this year in Beijing. "This first internationa

  • Canadiens held scoreless as Sharks snap skid behind Kahkonen's 28-save shutout

    MONTREAL — Kaapo Kahkonen stood on his head to make sure the San Jose Sharks started their four-game Eastern Conference road trip the right way. The Finnish netminder recorded his first shutout for the Sharks stopping 28 shots to help lead them to a 4-0 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday. “It’s great but it also tells how we’ve played as a team,” Kahkonen said. “Huge blocks, huge (penalty) kills, good sticks on the PK and boxing out guys so I could see pucks, so huge thanks to the guys i

  • Ja Morant fined $35K after jawing at referee during game

    MEMPHIS, Ten.. (AP) — Memphis guard Ja Morant has been fined $35,000 for getting angry at a referee and not leaving the court “in a timely manner” after he was ejected from Wednesday's game against Minnesota. The NBA announced the fine Saturday. Morant was given a technical and tossed from the game with 1:22 left in the fourth quarter. He had 24 points in the 109-101 loss. The Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks was also ejected from that game. The NBA said in a release that Morant directed “inappropriate

  • Senators, Alex Formenton fail to reach contract agreement before RFA deadline

    The Ottawa Senators failed to agree to a contract extension with forward Alex Formenton ahead of the NHL's Dec. 1 deadline for unsigned restricted free agents.