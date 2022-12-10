Shoppers Say These Cushy Slippers Are “Just as Comfortable and Warm” as Uggs — and They’re $28 Right Now

Kaelin Dodge
·2 min read

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

More than 27,000 Amazon customers love them.

You know when you’re watching a show like House Hunters and the prospective home buyers ask for the impossible, like a modern, seven-bedroom home in the middle of the city with a $100,000 budget? Well, that’s me with slippers. I want something ultra-plush and cozy with arch support and memory foam cushioning that makes it feel like you’re walking on clouds — and they need to cost $30 or less. It may sound like a big ask but,  it’s possible, according to Amazon shoppers.

Right now, Sketchers’ customer-favorite Bobs Keepsake Ice Angel Slippers are 30 percent off at Amazon, bringing them down to just $28. These slippers are designed to look like your favorite sweater, with a cable knit exterior and soft, fuzzy inside. They have cushy, memory foam insoles and a thick rubber sole for additional comfort and support, plus are available in 22 colors like gray, light pink, and navy — which is good since many shoppers have loved them so much they’ve come back for more.

Over 27,000 shoppers are obsessed with how comfortable these slippers from Sketchers are.. While that’s not shocking given the design of the shoe, what was surprising was the number of customers writing about how supportive they are, especially when dealing with foot swelling and plantar fasciitis. One shopper who was dealing with water retention said the Sketchers slippers “fit like a dream.” Another shopper, who said that they can never find “any house slippers” because of their plantar fasciitis and achilles tendonitis called them “just the best,” saying that the slippers are “not at all too soft or too hard” on their feet, and excellent if “you want a good, strong, comfortable pair of house slippers.”

Customers also note that the shoe is well-made and high quality, with many even comparing the Sketchers slippers to Uggs, noting that they’re “just as comfortable and warm.”. “I always went for Uggs [but] got tired of paying more for slippers than I do for most shoes. So I thought I would give these a try [and I] love them,” wrote one shopper, who noted that these are quite “warm” and have a very “cushy foot pad.” Another simply put, “[These] have a lot more cushion than my similar Uggs and for a lot less.”

Grab a pair of these ultra-comfy and surprisingly supportive slippers while they’re on sale for just $28 at Amazon.

