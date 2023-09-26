Shoppers Who Could Never Find Flattering Sweatpants Swear by This $30 Pair

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

I'll be grabbing a few colors while they're on sale.

Amazon/ InStyle

My barometer for whether or not we’re finally in fall is if I’ve made the switch from oversized basketball shorts to sweatpants. And based on the fact that I’ve spent the last week lounging in fleece-lined joggers, I feel safe saying that summer might finally be over. But in breaking out last winter’s sweatpants, I realized something: I don’t own a single “nice” pair. My rotation of cozies consists of mostly free sweats I managed to collect during college, now all adorned with holes, stains, and ample pilling. So I did the obvious thing: I opened up Amazon.

Ahead Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, the retailer has already started marking down a number of must-have items, including trending cargo pants and celebrity-loved denim (so I had my fingers crossed that I might be able to find a pair of discounted sweatpants). And, as luck would have it, I did — and to my pleasant surprise, they’re kind of stylish.

Amazon

$46

$30

Buy on Amazon

Yovela’s jogger sweatpants, which feature more than 2,000 five-star ratings, a high, cinched waist, and large, practical pockets, are currently 35 percent off. And though I was immediately drawn in by the discount, it’s the thick fabrication and flattering, fashion-forward silhouette that convinced me I needed this style over the retailer’s other on-sale sweats.

“I have a hard time finding sweatpants that are flattering, but these did the trick,” wrote one shopper, explaining that the style is “loose where [they] want” it, not hugging or highlighting their thighs. Another customer wrote that the “tapered legs” and the high-waist gives them “shape where [they] need it” while someone who self-identified as “bottom heavy” agreed that the “high waist makes them very flattering.”

But they’re more than just flattering — according to shoppers, the sweatpants, which are available in 22 colors, are “very comfortable and stylish,” too. This pair is designed out of warm cotton blend and is cinched at the ankles, helping these avoid the oversized, sloppy-feel you can often have with a pair of sweats. And wearers are obsessed with how they look and feel. “These are the comfiest sweatpants ever and they look good on, too,” raved one fan. According to another person, these are “soft, comfortable, and wash beautifully.”

Now that we’re finally in fall, I’m making sure to grab a comfortable but chic pair of sweatpants I can wear all season, and starting with Yovela’s pair while they’re on sale for $30.

Read the original article on InStyle.