Shoppers Are Convincing Their "Lululemon Friends" to Buy These $9 Amazon Leggings

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

They have more than 13,000 five-star ratings.

Amazon / InStyle

A lot of us have expanded our athleisure wardrobes in recent years, myself included, stocking up on workout sets, sneakers, and layering pieces like puffer vests. In my quest to feel as comfortable as possible all day long, it feels like I’ve tried on a dozen pairs of workout leggings. I can confidently say that Amazon has some of the best leggings out there, which tracks since I’m obsessed with a lot of athleisure basics you can buy on the site.

One piece of Amazon activewear in particular is about to hit my cart: Tnnzeet’s High-Waisted Leggings. These leggings come in three styles — pockets, no pockets and a cross waist — and sizes S through XXL, covering sizes 2 to 28, per the brand. They have a tummy control panel and a thick waistband to flatter your midsection, and they go down to the ankle as full pants, a style I prefer. Made from a soft blend fabric, they’re machine washable and come in a variety of colors and patterns, from basic black to prints like tie-dye and plaid. And perhaps best of all, these leggings will only set you back $9 right now thanks to a sale and on-site coupon.

Amazon

$15

$9

Buy on Amazon

Based on that info, it’s easy to see why more than 13,000 people have left the best-selling leggings five-star ratings on Amazon, but a deep dive into the reviews section will probably help seal the deal for you. Shoppers have raved about how Tnnzeet High-Waisted Leggings are just as good as more expensive options, making them a great alternative at an excellent price point.

One reviewer said they only wear “expensive leggings,” but are happy to have found “buttery soft, non-camel toe, high-waisted leggings that stay up and look amazing at a great price.” Another shopper who owns 15 pairs (!) said they wear them “nearly every day” and have even convinced their “Lululemon friends” to buy them. A third person cautioned shoppers not to freak out when they see how small they are, since they expand comfortably. “They feel a lot more expensive than they are,” they wrote. They also noted that they were able to wear them for 10 hours straight, and that the fabric “doesn’t seem to get stretched out even when you wear them all day long.”

Story continues

If you’re looking for well-fitting and flattering leggings that also happen to be less than 10 bucks, you’ll definitely want to add the Tnnzeet High-Waisted Leggings to your rotation.

Amazon

$15

$9

Buy on Amazon

Amazon

$15

$9

Buy on Amazon

For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.