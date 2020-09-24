Shoppers Are Calling This Flattering Dress with Pockets a Wardrobe Staple — Here’s Why

Amazon

Even though we usually think of cozy cardigans, knee-high boots, and lightweight jackets as our go-to fall clothes, there’s no need to phase out dresses just yet. In fact, Amazon shoppers have discovered a long-sleeve dress that’s so versatile, many are calling it a fall staple.

Made of a durable cotton and spandex blend, the Ouges Button-Down Skater Dress is slightly stretchy and feels super soft. With long sleeves, faux-button detailing, and a flattering A-line silhouette, it’s no surprise that nearly 3,400 customers gave the dress a five-star rating. The roomy pockets are conveniently placed on the front of the dress, and they’re big enough to fit a smartphone, wallet, and other small essentials. Plus, shoppers rave about how comfy and cozy the dress is, with many calling it “perfect for fall.”

“I’m a teacher, and I could run around with small kids or sit on the floor because of the midi length and comfortable material, but it is also a very flattering fit,” said one customer. “I work with a few other teachers who bought this dress in different colors, and it looks great on many different body types! I like it so much that I’ve bought a second color.”

Buy It! Ouges Button-Down Skater Dress, $14.11–$26.99, amazon.com

Because the Ouges dress is so versatile, it’s also extremely easy to dress up or down depending on the occasion — one said it’s a “staple in any wardrobe.” You can even pair the dress with tights when the weather gets colder. And although the buttons are just for design (they don’t open and close), they’re actually another reason why shoppers are so obsessed with the dress: The faux buttons prevent awkward gaping and make it impossible for them to accidentally pop open.

“I am elated these buttons aren’t real. I [have] suffered my entire adult life with ‘button gap,’” wrote another shopper. “I’ve worn this dress with Converse sneakers on the weekend [and] dressed up with a jacket and heels during the week. Will absolutely be buying in another color as well.”

The button-down dress comes in tons of colors and is available in sizes S through XXL, but some reviewers recommend sizing up for a more comfortable fit. This isn’t the first time that we’ve noticed shoppers freaking out over Ouges dresses on Amazon — the brand makes tons of dresses that are perfect for summer, too.

Be sure to add it to your cart to see for yourself why Amazon shoppers love the under-$30 wardrobe staple for fall.

