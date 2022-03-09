Shoppers are obsessed with these bamboo sheets that feel like 'heaven' to sleep on — shop the semi-annual sale

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

When it comes to bedding, it’s not surprising that many people focus more on their comforters than their sheets. After all, that’s what you see when looking at your bed, right? Well, if you have been sleeping on the same sheets for longer than you’d like to admit, then it’s definitely time for an upgrade.

In fact, according to House Beautiful, sheets should be completely replaced every two to three years. So if your sheets are thinning, fading, yellowing or pilling, it’s time to toss them!

And instead of buying the first set of sheets that you see at your local store, why not treat yourself to top-of-the-line, premium bamboo sheets? Cozy Earth offers incredible bedding that truly stands out from the crowd (even Oprah is a fan). Plus, right now Cozy Earth is holding its semi-annual sale where you can get up to 25% off sitewide.

The brand promises you’ll never have to deal with night sweats with its products. Its bamboo bedding is lightweight, breathable and works to keep your body at a comfortable temperature. Plus, its special weave, which wicks moisture and cuts down on humidity, won’t pill — a 10-year Cozy Earth guarantee!

The brand’s products are easy to wash and stain-resistant, so just because they’re high quality, doesn’t mean they’re high maintenance.

One happy customer said of the bamboo sheets, “These sheets are heaven. I will never go back to another brand. My husband and I (and our dog even!) don’t want to get out of bed anymore.” They went on to call these sheets the “best purchase ever!”

Another shopper shared, “We started off with just the bamboo sheets but a month later ordered the blanket, mattress pad, all-season bamboo comforter and duvet cover. My husband sleeps hot, and I sleep cold and we both are comfortable all night and sleep so well. We are believers!"

Shop a few of Cozy Earth’s bedding essentials below (along with the brand’s sleek loungewear).

