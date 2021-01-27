Shoppers Are Calling This $15 Hydrating Serum a ‘Miracle in a Bottle’

People Are Replacing Their Overpriced Skincare With This $16 Hydrating Serum That Gives Them 'Baby-Soft' Skin

Fizkes/Getty Images

When it comes to affordable skincare, one drugstore beauty brand immediately comes to mind. Celebrities, dermatologists, and TikTok enthusiasts all love CeraVe products, most of which cost under $25. And lately, one $15 CeraVe serum is in the spotlight, with reviewers saying that it works just as well as pricier brands but at a fraction of the cost.

The CeraVe Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum is one of Amazon's best-selling facial serums, with over 3,200 five-star ratings recognizing how effectively it smooths and softens skin. Amazon shoppers are calling the serum a "miracle in a bottle" that's given them "baby-soft skin" and an overall "glow." Even skincare professionals are impressed — one reviewer who identified as a licensed esthetician wrote, "I like this serum better than $400 serums I've used."

Like all CeraVe products, the popular serum contains three essential ceramides to repair and maintain the skin's protective barrier. In addition, the formula has hyaluronic acid for deep hydration and vitamin B5 to soothe dry, irritated skin.

Shop now: $15 (originally $17); amazon.com

Amazon shoppers notice a serious difference in the texture and appearance of their skin from using the hydrating serum. They note that their fine lines are less visible and their skin is left feeling plumper, tighter, and suppler.

"This serum has changed my skin for the better, and is one of the best serums I have ever used," a certified skincare specialist wrote. "It's great for soothing dry skin, preventing premature aging of the skin, and making your skin glow."

Many reviewers praise the serum's lightweight gel-cream consistency that glides on easily without leaving behind a sticky residue. You can apply the CeraVe serum to your face and neck every day, using it on its own or under your moisturizer. Plus, it's fragrance- and paraben-free, and its gentle formulation works well for those with sensitive or acne-prone skin.

"I have been layering this serum under my moisturizer for about a month now, and my skin feels noticeably calmer, more even, and balanced," another reviewer added. "It's unscented, so it's not at all irritating on sensitive skin like mine, and unlike most of the hyaluronic serums on the market, it's actually affordable."

We wouldn't be surprised if this CeraVe serum joins the leagues of the $15 CeraVe Foaming Facial Cleanser, which is the subject of several viral TikToks and has garnered over 19,000 Amazon reviews. Shop the $15 serum now so you can say you tried it before it was famous.