Shoppers Call This “Very Sexy” Amazon Blouse a “Beautiful Essential” for Summer, and It's Now Just $29

With summer trends like bright white shoes, tiny tops, and vibrant mini dresses, you’d think summer started ages ago. It turns out, this week actually marks the official start to the season, and I’m celebrating by shopping for flowy, breezy clothing. While sorting through the never-ending flow of options, I came across this Dokotoo pick, and I instantly knew it was a winner.

The Dokotoo top is sold in sizes small to XX-large and comes in 15 colorful options ranging from sunshine yellow to muted mauve. The polyester and spandex material is lightweight, soft, and airy, keeping you cool even on the hottest days. The billowy sleeves and cowl neckline additionally make it a flattering choice for a multitude of occasions, such as outdoor barbecues, sunny picnics, mid-day errands, and office days alike.

Shop now: $29 (Originally $40); amazon.com

Styling the Dokotoo top is anything but complicated. I can see myself wearing the neutral apricot color with white skinny jeans and beige heels for a chic, dressy look. Another option is to tuck it into a pair of cargo bottoms alongside street sneakers. This will keep the ensemble trend-forward but also casual and comfortable. For an even more summer-approved ‘fit, consider light-washed dad shorts and easy sandals.

Better yet, this find is perfect for all of your summer vacation needs. If you’re like me, you despise packing bulky clothing that takes up precious room in your travel bag. Good news, this top won’t do that because of the fine, delicate material. Instead, it compactly folds up, taking up little to no space. Once you arrive at your destination, simply iron or steam the blouse, and watch the creases disappear.

The Dokotoo top isn’t just editor-approved, either: With over 1,500 perfect ratings, it’s also a shopper favorite. One reviewer described it as a “beautiful essential,” while another called it “elegant,” saying they get “so many compliments” while wearing the blouse. The loose-hanging material also makes it “very sexy,” while someone else echoed the same sentiment, explaining it’s great for both work and nightlife. But above all, people claim it’s comfortable and “super soft,” making you look and feel good.

The only downside to the Dokotoo Short Sleeve Chiffon Top is that the super low price point won’t last forever. Right now, it’s up to 37 percent off because of the early Prime Day deal, and there’s no telling when the sale will wrap. So unless you want to pay full price, I’d snag the coveted summer blouse for $29 while you still can.

