Shoppers Call This Cordless Vacuum That Doubles as a Mop a 'Lifesaver' — and It's on Sale at Amazon

Shark HydroVac

People / Marcus Millan

If you're looking for a convenient way to deep clean your floors, consider your search over.

Currently 29 percent off at Amazon, the Shark HydroVac Cordless Vacuum and Mop functions as both a vacuum cleaner and a mop. So you can do both chores in one go — saving both time and energy. And with a cordless design, you don't have to deal with an annoying cord or worry about where the nearest power outlet is.

Equipped with powerful suction, an antimicrobial brush roll, and a two-tank system, the dual-purpose device is designed to clean sealed hard floors, from hardwood and tile to laminate and marble. It's also great for vacuuming rugs. And you can easily switch between modes with its LED display screen, which also shows battery life and water tank levels.

Shark WD201 HydroVac Cordless Pro

Buy It! Shark AW201 HydroVac Cordless Vacuum and Mop, $254.99 (orig. $359.99); amazon.com

Another huge draw? You can add the brand's multi-surface concentrate cleaner (the gadget comes with two 12-ounce bottles) to eliminate odor. You'll also get a foam filter, a charging dock, and two antimicrobial brush rolls that have coating that prevent bacteria growth.

It's also easy a breeze to clean the vacuum-mop. When you place it on its dock, all you have to do is press a button and it'll clean itself. It also has a two-tank system that separates the clean water from the dirty water. When the dirty water tank is full, all you have to do is remove it and pour it out.

Hundreds of shoppers have awarded it a five-star rating. They call the device "extremely handy" and "very convenient," with one saying, "It cuts cleaning time in half." Another shopper raved, "This has been a lifesaver for me: It's lightweight, easy to use, and works fantastic!" They also added, "My house smells and feels so fresh after I use it."

Instead of hauling out two cleaning gadgets to maintain clean floors, snap up Shark HydroVac Cordless Vacuum and Mop while it's still on sale at Amazon!

