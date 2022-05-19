Shoppers, beware: New Stranger Things Monopoly game found with season 4 spoilers

Nick Romano
·2 min read
When you play the game of Monopoly, you're not just gambling with real estate, but apparently also Stranger Things spoilers.

Customers of a new Stranger Things Monopoly tie-in game took photos of their purchase and posted them online, as the playing cards seemed to divulge some major plot points of the new season. We won't share those images, but EW has reviewed them and can confirm they do indeed spoil a few key moments.

A Reddit thread, originally posted by a user in April, stated the game was not leaked but rather "purchased fair and square" from a "nationally recognized retailer." This has yet to be confirmed, and it's unclear if retailers are presently selling this version of the game ahead of the show's season 4 premiere on May 27.

EW reached out to representatives for Netflix, Hasbro, and Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer for comment.

Stranger Things season 4 will be split into two parts, with Volume II set to premiere on Netflix July 1. The Monopoly game cards circulating online reveal story details for Volume I.

The Duffers have been adamant in the past about protecting Stranger Things spoilers. The Hollywood Reporter reported on the new version of Monopoly and stated the Duffers had not been consulted on the game.

Maintaining secrets for high-profile shows and movies hasn't been easy. Toys have been a part of that coordination process, as fans look to items such as action figures and promotional toy art to get early glimpses of upcoming characters in titles ranging from Marvel to Star Wars to DC Comics.

The new episodes begin with Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) dealing with high school bullies and a lack of powers in California, where she moved with Joyce (Winona Ryder), Will (Noah Schnapp), and Jonathan (Charlie Heaton). While Joyce wrangles in Murray (Brett Gelman) for her mission to save Hopper (David Harbour) from a Russian prison, after learning he secretly survived the events of season 3, a new demo-monster is terrorizing the town of Hawkins.

