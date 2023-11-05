Shoppers Are "in Awe" of How Soft This $7 Nail Balm Makes Their Dry, Overgrown Cuticles

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Some say it “works like a miracle.”

Now that temperatures are dropping and indoor heat is cranking, I’m doing everything in my power to prevent pesky dry skin and slathering my entire body in hydrating products — and my cuticles are no exception. This season, I’m snagging the handy Sally Hansen Cuticle Rehab Oil Balm to keep my nail health in check. The best part? It’s just $7 at Amazon right now.

Formulated with aloe vera to soothe and safflower oil to heal damage and hydrate, the balm transforms dry, cracked cuticles with noticeable results after each use. Not only will it leave you with nourished, healthier-looking nails near-instantly, but it also comes in a stick formula that makes for easy on-the-go application; just throw it in your purse and prepare to be “amazed,” as one shopper put it. For best results, gently massage the serum over your nails (yes, you can use it with an existing manicure), cuticles, and any other dry spots on your hands daily.

According to the hundreds of rave reviews, the product is clearly loved by Amazon shoppers. One customer with “dry, overgrown cuticles” said they’ve “used cuticle removers and oils for decades,” but “nothing has ever worked” until they tried the Rehab Oil Balm. They went on to say they’re “in awe” of “how soft” their cuticles are, adding that the product “is so easy to apply and smells great, too.” A second user confirmed that the nail care pick “works like a miracle” on “dry, broken cuticles.”

Another shopper called the balm a “lifesaver,” adding that it’s become “an essential part” of their nail care routine. They complimented its “nourishing formula,” which has resulted in a “significant improvement in the overall health and appearance” of their nails and cuticles. Plus, it feels “luxurious and non-greasy,” leaves “no residue behind,” and acts as a “great base for polish,” the shopper continued.

Run to Amazon to shop the Sally Hansen Cuticle Rehab Oil Balm while it's still just $7

