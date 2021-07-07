Shoppers Say This Anti-Aging Oil is “Good as Gold” — and It Comes With a Free Gift

What if a bee-derived oil could solve multiple anti-aging skincare woes at once? Although it sounds too good to be true, shoppers say there is one oil that addresses uneven skin tone, fine lines, wrinkles, and dullness of the skin. Better than that? It's available at Nordstrom with a free gift when you spend $75.

The Abeille Royale Anti-Aging Youth Watery Oil from French brand Guerlain comes with powerful claims that it makes skin look smoother and revived instantly. Impressive? Yes. But the proof is in the popularity — a bottle of the oil sells every 26 seconds.

Abeille Royale Anti-Aging Youth Watery Oil GUERLAIN

The formula, which one shopper calls "good as gold," is made with a proprietary royal jelly produced by bees. According to the brand, the jelly is one of the most precious ingredients to the bees since it feeds their queen and keeps the hive alive. In beauty products, it revitalizes skin with rich nutrients and vitamins.

The Anti-Aging Youth Watery Oil also contains amino acids (a blend of nutrients and vitamins), including peptides that work to keep the skin's barrier healthy and strong — resulting in youthful-looking skin. Dermatologist Dr. Shari Marchbein previously told InStyle that peptides are the "key to boosting production of collagen and elastin, which keep your skin tight and bouncy."

If you can't get past the watery oil term, know that the name does not do the oil justice. The consistency is anything but watery or watered down. One shopper writes that it's "the literal perfect consistency, somewhere between a serum and an oil." They also add that the blend is "perfectly hydrating while still being breathable" for their dry skin.

Aside from the incredible texture, shoppers also commend the visible results of the oil. A reviewer writes: "This serum has made a huge difference in the texture and dryness of my skin. My skin is smoother and those dry patches are gone...I have found my dream product!" Another with perimenopausal skin said they noticed a reduction in wrinkles after only one week.

Grab this super oil while it's in stock at Nordstrom