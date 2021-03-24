Shoppers Say This Anti-Aging Cream Leaves Wrinkles Smoother Than They Thought Possible
If I had to rank my dreams right now, it'd go something like: 1. Wear red lipstick on the street sans mask (without putting others at risk); 2. Receive a shirtless DM from Joe Jonas; 3. Work in an actual office where my cats aren't screaming at me 24/7. These things, they are not possible. But if your dream is wrinkle-less skin repaired from the stress of the last year, shoppers say one plush night cream makes an enormous difference.
Fresh Lotus Youth Preserve Dream Night Cream has earned raves from almost 1,000 reviewers on Nordstrom's website, where impressed shoppers testify that they saw a difference with just one use and fine lines dissipate within seven days — even stubborn ones gracing foreheads and surrounding mouths.
That's thanks to an antioxidant-heavy formula with glycerin, shea butter, peach leaf extract, cucumber fruit extract, Roman chamomile oil, and the namesake lotus seed extract. On top of a long background of use in Ayurveda and traditional Chinese medicine, a 2015 peer-reviewed study found that lotus seed extract significantly neutralized free radicals — comparable to vitamin E, an antioxidant gold standard. Free radicals lead to premature signs of aging like wrinkles and fine lines, as dermatologist Dr. Michelle Henry previously told InStyle, so counteracting them prevents skin's accelerated aging and skin cancer. Just as crucially, the formula is free of parabens and phthalates, which a 2019 study found altered puberty timing in girls.
"This is hands-down the best face cream I've ever used. It has significantly reduced my fine lines and wrinkles," one shopper writes. Another customer, 44, says the "anti-aging holy grail" made a huge difference in their skin's firmness.
After a two-month span with the cream, a third shopper writes that they "feel the difference and see it every time I look in the mirror; my skin is smoother and the wrinkles are less prominent." Used in tandem with Fresh's Lotus Youth Preserve Eye Cream and Lotus Youth Preserve Face Cream, they say the routine has "rejuvenated my facial skin and gives me a younger appearance, and at 61 years old, I never thought this was possible. I can't believe the difference!!"
That's what you get when a product is full of dreams, I suppose. In one shopper's fantastic words: "This is truly amazing. The smell, tha vibe, tha energy of it is remarkable." Sleeping Beauty could never.