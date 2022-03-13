Shoppers Say Amazon's Best-Selling Pillows Relieve Neck Pain — and They're on Sale

Amy Schulman
·2 min read
beckham pillow early presidents day deal
beckham pillow early presidents day deal

Amazon

There's no better feeling than getting into bed, letting your head hit the pillow, and instantly falling asleep. In reality, it doesn't always happen that way — but if your head is hitting the right pillow, it certainly increases your chances. And luckily, Amazon has a deal on its best-selling pillows right now.

The Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows are outfitted with a soft 250-thread count cover and stuffed with a down alternative material that's plush and malleable, but still holds its shape throughout the night. Every kind of sleeper can find a comfortable position with these pillows, whether you sleep on your stomach, back, or side. And hot sleepers will delight in their breathability, which helps keep you cool even during the hottest of nights.

Shoppers can choose from two sizes, queen and king, with each set containing two pillows. The queen-size pillows are actually doubly on sale right now: Amazon's discounted them by 16 percent, and an on-site coupon for 20 percent off brings the pillows down to under $17 each. For the king size, you can save 25 percent with a coupon.

Presidents Day sheets sale roundup
Presidents Day sheets sale roundup

Amazon

Buy It! Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, $33.60 with coupon (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

The Beckham Hotel Collection Pillows are the most popular pillows at Amazon, having netted a whopping 120,000 perfect ratings (and counting!). Reviewers call them "huggable squishiness" and note that they provide "pain-free, restful nights."

One shopper shared, "I literally hit the pillow and was out before our newest addition was asleep," while another said: "I have spent hundreds on brand name memory foam pillows that failed to relieve my neck pain — these pillows made that pain go away immediately."

And a third shopper, who hadn't expected to love these pillows so much, left an effusive review that's worth reading in full. "I'll soon replace all my pillows with these," which are "like sleeping on both the taste, color, and softness of cotton candy all at once," they said in part.

Plus, the pillows can easily be cleaned: Just wash on a delicate cycle using cold water and air dry. Head to Amazon to get the Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for just $17 apiece before this deal ends.

