Shoppers Ages 49 to 64 Love This $15 Body Cream That’s a “Magic Potion” for Skin-Smoothing

It’s formulated with skin-plumping collagen.

Amazon

In my 20s, I never even thought about collagen. I blindly went through life not realizing how great my skin’s firmness and elasticity was at the time, thanking facialists and massage therapists who complimented me on it without giving it a second thought. In my 40s, well — hindsight sure is 20/20. Now, I’m definitely in the market for any collagen-rich product that promises to boost elasticity and keep me looking like I just took a big gulp out of the Fountain of Youth.

That’s where the Elastalift Firm + Lift Collagen Body Lotion comes in. Reading review after glowing review of this body cream — which is now just $15 at Amazon, BTW — has left me feeling more than intrigued; after seeing how much it’s transformed so many shoppers’ fine lines and wrinkles, I added a bottle to my Amazon cart quicker than I’ve added pretty much anything recently.

Amazon

$15 (originally $20)

The forerunning ingredient in this body cream is, as you might suspect, collagen. In case you haven’t yet discovered collagen’s many skin-enhancing properties, the short story is this: It naturally occurs in the body and helps maintain firm, plump and youthful-looking skin. Unfortunately, collagen production decreases as we age, which leads to fine lines, wrinkles, and sagging. Applying collagen-enhanced products topically can help to smooth lines and boost firmness.

In the case of this Elastalift cream, it helps restore collagen in the skin, boost elasticity, and overall leave skin feeling more supple. The cream is also formulated with green tea extracts, chamomile, and aloe vera to soothe, hydrate, and smooth. Plus, it’s fragrance-free, formulated without parabens or sulfates, dermatologist- and allergy-tested, and safe for all skin types. Not to mention it comes with a 15-ounce pump bottle, so it’s guaranteed to last a good long while.

But, back to those glowing reviews. There are almost 3,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, with shoppers in their 40s to 60s singing this cream’s praises. One shopper called the cream a “magic potion” for smoothing out their 27-year-old stretch marks, and added that a “a little does go a long way.” Meanwhile, a 49-year-old shopper with “loose skin and cellulite” said they saw a “major improvement” in their skin after only one week. And a 64-year-old shopper who used the lotion on their legs, stomach, and chest said it “really does help the appearance of lines and skin tone.”

Even more reviewers say this body cream is “very thick but absorbs quickly,” makes their crepey skin look “wonderful after just two applications.” “​​I clearly see brighter, lifted and hydrated skin,” one person wrote. And, of course, there’s the 62-year-old shopper who said it “really delivers” and tightens skin on the face, neck and body. “This product is definitely a KEEPER!” they raved. “People are always amazed when I reveal my age.”

If you’re a fan of collagen skincare products and want to stave off fine lines and wrinkles a bit longer without starting Botox, this Elastalift body cream is a good way to go — especially since it’s on sale for $15 right now.



