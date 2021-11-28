Shoppers Say These Adidas Sneakers Feel 'Like Walking on Clouds' — and They're on Sale for Just $38

sneakers

Amazon

Black Friday may be over, but Amazon is still packed with amazing deals — especially in the footwear department. If a pair of cute and comfortable sneakers is on your holiday wish list, we just discovered one of the most popular styles is on major sale.

For a limited time, you can score a pair of the Adidas Cloudfoam shoes for as little as $38, which is the cheapest they've ever been on Amazon. Not only are they ranking number one on the retailer's list of best-sellers in women's fashion sneakers, but they've also racked up more than 50,000 five-star ratings from customers who say they are some of the most comfortable shoes they've ever owned.

RELATED: Want to unlock even more savings? Sign up to get hand-picked deals delivered by text message.

"I bought these shoes for my trip to Vegas and they did not disappoint," one customer wrote. "I walked a lot and my feet never got sore or tired! I recommend these for their good fit, comfort, and they are cute, too!"

sneakers

Amazon

Buy It! Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe, $38.49 (orig. $70); amazon.com

Made with the brand's signature cloudfoam material that offers "a new supreme level of underfoot cushioning," the Adidas sneakers feature a breathable and stretchy mesh upper and a sock-like collar that makes them easy to slip on and off. Plenty of reviewers say they live up to their name because they feel like they're "walking on clouds," and many nurses and hospital workers commented that they love wearing them during long shifts.

sneakers

Amazon

Buy It! Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe, $52.50 (orig. $70); amazon.com

"I bought these shoes for work. I work in a hospital and am on my feet eight hours a day," another reviewer wrote. "They are comfortable and it doesn't even feel like I'm wearing a shoe. They are also breathable. They fit true to size. I also have the light gray ones too. I have found myself wearing these for more than work and throwing them on wherever I go."

Story continues

Another chimed in, "I'm a nurse and on my feet a lot and these are genuinely some of the most comfortable shoes I've ever had. Order them. You won't be disappointed."

Shoppers, take note: Sale prices vary based on the color and size you choose, and many styles are selling out quickly. So we recommend getting a pair of the Adidas Cloudfoam sneakers in your cart while you still can!

Shop More Black Friday 2021 Deals:

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.