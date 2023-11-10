Shoppers Say This $9 Growth Oil Is “Like a Hair Transplant”

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

And the entire haircare line is under $10 at Amazon.

If you’re tired of losing hair, then you’re not alone. Hair loss is a common problem, and even though we can’t totally stop hair from falling out, there are a handful of products that will bring back your full head of hair. While some may opt for minoxidil for growth, we suggest trying out rosemary oil as a natural alternative. And right now, you can score Mielle’s Rosemary Mint Collection at a discount.

The collection has a handful of products, including the TikTok-viral Rosemary Mint Strengthening Oil that thousands of shoppers rave about for thickening their hair. Even better, this biotin-infused serum, along with the other products from the collection, are under $10.

With over 47,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, Mielle’s Rosemary Mint Oil is bound to be your new secret for combating thinning hair. It’s formulated with ingredients biotin, rosemary oil, and peppermint oil that increase blood circulation and transfers oxygen to the scalp. As a result, it helps to stimulate hair follicles. Even one reviewer said it’s “like a hair transplant.” What’s more, this leave-in serum can be used to smooth split ends, calm itchiness on the scalp, and add deep moisture thanks to its blend of over 30 essential oils.

Keep in mind that consistency is key when it comes to seeing signs of growth. Several reviewers saw the most noticeable results within the first few months of daily use. One reviewer shared that their hair grew more in two months than it did in the last year. They added, “my hair was half way down my back before using this and is now almost down to my hips!”

Those with weakened, dry, or brittle strands will appreciate Mielle’s Rosemary Mint Mask in their hair care routine. It contains a blend of biotin, rosemary, aloe, coconut oil, honey, and other essential oils to fight breakage in hair follicles. Additionally, this now-$9 mask helps to reduce frizz and repairs split ends. Thanks to this, this deep moisturizer promotes longer and healthier hair in just one easy step. All you have to do is leave the formula in for 20 minutes then rinse off — yes, it’s that easy.

It’s no wonder why reviewers are so impressed with it. One reviewer said that it’s the “best thing they’ve done for [their hair],” adding that it’s now “less brittle and dry and has been growing past the normal length it usually stops at.” A fan who tried Mielle’s entire Rosemary Oil collection said her damaged hair is now “back from the dead.”

If your hair is in need of a boost, you’ll want to give Mielle’s Rosemary Mint Shampoo a try. This nourishing shampoo cleanses, deeply hydrates, strengthens, and protects with the help of its key ingredients like biotin, rosemary, coconut oil, and babassu seed oil. Best of all, you can add it to your cart for $9 today. A 78-year-old reviewer said, “I am a new woman,” adding that “this shampoo gives my hair body, and it now actually covers my bald spots!” Another reviewer similarly shared that they noticed that new growth on their hairline after four months.

