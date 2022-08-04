Shoppers say this $80 tower fan 'cools better' and is much quieter than the expensive Dyson Cool

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

There are a few brands that shoppers swear by, and Dyson ranks high on that list for many. Particularly, the Dyson Cool Tower Fan is one of the most sought-after pieces of home tech out there due to its sleek and minimal design and whisper-quiet operation. The main downside, however, is that it costs $450, a price that's incredibly unattainable for many.

Folks have been determined for years to find the perfect tower fan alternative that boasts a similar silhouette and features as the Dyson but for a much more affordable price. And, according to over 15,000 shoppers, the Dreo 42-Inch Oscillating Bladeless Tower Fan is like hitting the jackpot.

Credit: Amazon

$79.99 $89.99 at Amazon

Dreo, which most shoppers know for its compact but powerful space heater, has a full line of affordable, sleek and powerful tower fans that shoppers love. This pick is the most popular of the bunch and even has the coveted "Amazon's Choice" label.

Choose between two options: The standard version, which currently retails for $79.99, and the Smart Wi-Fi version, which works with your favorite voice assistants and pairs with your smartphone via Bluetooth. The latter option is a bit pricier, retailing for $99.99.

What sets this affordable tower fan apart from other popular options are its low noise output (made possible due to its bladeless design), its powerful motor and unique air-duct shape, and its 90-degree oscillation — a massive upgrade in comparison to most other tower fans' 65-degree oscillation.

The Dreo tower fan also has six speeds, three modes (normal, natural and sleep) and an additional auto mode. These vast choices let you customize your breeze to your liking.

It also has a handy remote control that lets you change its settings from afar and a clear LED display that tracks the room temperature, speed, mode and timer.

Credit: Dreo, Amazon

Shoppers can't stop talking about how similar the Dreo Oscillating Tower Fan is to the much more expensive Dyson Cool. They both share a similar rounded, minimal design that's perfect for fitting into tight spaces. On the flip side, the price difference between the two is astounding. The Dreo Tower Fan is $370 cheaper than the Dyson, and shoppers even say it's a better investment.

One five-star reviewer on Amazon pointed out that it actually "seems to cool better than the Dyson."

"I put it in the living room and within a few minutes of it oscillating, the air was noticeably cooler," the shopper wrote. "It is so quiet that I almost can't tell if it's on if I'm not looking at it (quieter than my Dyson)."

Thousands of shoppers shared this same sentiment, with several recommending that you "skip the high-priced Dyson" and get this instead.

If you enjoyed this story, check out the five best-looking window air conditioners that actually look like home decor.

More from In The Know:

The 13 best ACs and tower fans to stay cool during this summer heatwave — and they're all on sale

The 9 best men’s pajamas that’ll keep you cool, even for the sweatiest of hot sleepers

If you get hot throughout the night, you need this cooling blanket that 'feels like ice-cold silk'

Lenovo's newest and most advanced laptop is 60% off on Amazon for a limited time

The post Shoppers say this $80 tower fan ‘cools better’ and is much quieter than the expensive Dyson Cool appeared first on In The Know.