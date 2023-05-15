Shoppers in Their 70s Say This On-Sale Anti-Aging Serum Makes Them Look Like They’re In Their 50s

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

It’s full of dermatologist-loved ingredients.

Oftentimes, anti-aging serums — particularly those packed with plentiful, truly effective, dermatologist-acclaimed ingredients — cost a pretty penny. The Microderm Glow Peptide Complex Serum, however, is an exception. The serum, which is brimming with some of the most lauded anti-agers of the skincare world, is on a limited-time sale at Amazon, where you can snag it for $40.

The Microderm Glow Peptide Complex Serum is a potent anti-aging skincare product that boosts collagen production to firm skin over time. Moreover, it mitigates dryness to plump the appearance of fine lines on contact. It’s lightweight, layerable, fragrance-free, and formulated for all skin types.

Shop now: $40 with coupon5 (Originally $68); amazon.com



Peptides, one of the premier anti-aging ingredients, are skin-firming proteins beloved by skin experts. As dermatologist Dr. Lian Mack previously told InStyle, “Peptides act as signaling molecules, helping to boost collagen and elastin production.” Both collagen and elastin are found naturally in our bodies, and are responsible for skin firmness and tautness. Unfortunately, both deplete with age, and can consequently lead to skin sagging. By applying peptides via topical skincare application, we can restore some of the lost firmness and reverse skin sagging, which ultimately delivers a more youthful looking complexion.

In addition to skin-firming peptides, the serum contains two intensely hydrating ingredients, sodium hyaluronate and aloe vera. As dermatologist Dr. Geeta Yadav previously told InStyle, "Sodium hyaluronate is a salt derived from hyaluronic acid, a sugar molecule that naturally occurs in our bodies and can hold up to 1,000 times its weight in water.” Topically, sodium hyaluronate can plump the appearance of dry, dehydrated skin — which, in turn, lessens the appearance of fine lines that are exacerbated by dryness. Aloe vera is similarly hydrating; it’s also skin-soothing, hence why it’s found in many post-sun products.

Additionally, the Microderm Glow Peptide Complex Serum contains green tea — an ingredient that, as dermatologist Dr. Stacy Chimento Capote previously told InStyle, "soothes the skin, fights free radicals, reduces sebum production,” and fights inflammation.

The best part? More than 860 shoppers say the skin-firming serum works as promised. One 70-year-old shopper said their “skin looks more like 55” as a result of using the product. Another shopper said the serum effectively “tightens skin,” while yet someone else raved that they sawa “noticeable reduction in facial lines” on their forehead after using it for “a couple of weeks.” A final reviewer even claimed they’ve received “tons of compliments” since using the serum, which gives their “skin an evenness and glow that people notice.”

For a potent, peptide-packed anti-aging serum that shoppers swear works as claimed, shop the Microderm Glow Peptide Complex Serum at Amazon on sale for $40.



Read the original article on InStyle.