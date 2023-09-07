Shoppers in Their 70s Say This Electric Spin Scrubber ‘Saves’ Their Backs While Cleaning — and It's on Sale

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Vigorously scrubbing bathtubs and groutlines is less of a household chore and more of an upper body workout. Instead of succumbing to sweat, opt for an electric spin scrubber, which requires less elbow grease without sacrificing sparkling-clean results.

More than 10,000 Amazon shoppers just bought the Ykyi Electric Spin Scrubber this month. The scrubber is equipped with three adjustable speeds that can reach up to 280 rotations per minute, providing a thorough and quick cleaning. And it’s currently $20 off thanks to a stackable coupon.

Ykyi Electric Spin Scrubber

Simply use water or the cleaning solution of your choice to help break down grime while scrubbing. The gadget can tackle soap scum, hard water stains, mildew, and more messes for up to 90 minutes on a full charge. The battery percentage is displayed on the LED screen, so you’ll know when it’s running low on juice.

The scrubber comes with eight brush and sponge attachments, each designed for different areas like shower walls, windows, tile floors, and more. The pointed brush can be used for corners and groutlines, the flat brush for floors, the round brush for bathtubs and sinks — you name it, this scrubber has the attachment for it.

A 75-year-old reviewer wrote that the attachments “make the cleaning of outside windows, grill, auto headlight lenses, and other tough cleaning jobs a cinch.” They added, “You’ll find a new job for this scrubber every time you use it.”

The body of the tool extends up to 3.6 feet, eliminating the need to bend down or hunch over as you clean. In a review, one shopper raved, “This machine not only cut my cleaning time down, it [also] saved my back.” Another user shared,“This makes removing soap scum so easy. There's no reaching, bending, or getting into awkward positions… It was so easy to stand and let the scrubber do all of the work.”

Plus, it can convert into a handheld device for smaller messes (or ones that require more leverage). It also comes with a wall mount for easy storage if there isn’t a ton of floor space left in your utility closet. It’s no wonder owners call it “incredibly convenient.”

Make cleaning to-dos easier with the help of the Ykyi Electric Spin Scrubber while it’s marked down at Amazon. Don’t forget to click the coupon box before heading to checkout to save 29 percent. And don’t miss the deals on other scrub brushes at Amazon right now — Prime members can score even more savings on select models.

