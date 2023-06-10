Shoppers in Their 70s Call Amazon’s No.1 Best-Selling Bra “Wonderfully Comfortable,” and It’s 58% Off

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Some say it’s the “best bra” they’ve ever owned.

Amazon/ InStyle

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

If I’m wearing a bra basically every day, it better be comfortable. After countless struggles with poking underwires, shoulder-digging straps, and cups that offer little to no support, I’m picky about the bra styles I welcome into my wardrobe. For me to actually reach for a bra, it needs to check all my boxes; it has to be easy-to-wear, supportive, and work well under most pieces in my closet — and, it definitely doesn’t hurt if it looks nice, too. With this criteria in mind, I’m adding the Bali One Smooth U Ultra Light T-Shirt Bra to my cart. Not only is it Amazon’s number one best-selling everyday bra, but it’s also on sale for 58 percent off.

The T-shirt bra is, as its name suggests, super lightweight, since it’s made from a breathable nylon and polyester blend. Contributing to its comfortable feel, it’s structured with a soft inner-cup feature that provides added support and shaping. The bra is bound to look great under your favorite clothing, since it has a smoothing design that makes it practically invisible, even under airy summer blouses. Speaking of smoothing, you can kiss bra lines goodbye — the style has two layers of fabric on the back that will lay flat under clothes. It’s available in cup sizes 36B through 40DD, and it comes in 10 versatile colorways.

Amazon

Shop now: $20 (Originally $48); amazon.com

As Amazon’s number one best-selling everyday bra, the Bali style is clearly a shopper favorite. According to its rave reviews, customers of all ages swear by its supportive fit. One person in their 60s said they “almost forget [they’re] wearing a bra” when they have it on, going on to call it the “best bra [they’ve] ever owned.” A 65-year-old reviewer added that it may just have the “most comfortable underwire ever.” That same person confirmed it’s “thin and lightweight but supports the girls well.” Plus, a shopper in their 70s called the bra “wonderfully comfortable.”

Related: The 9 Best Strapless Bras of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Not only is the best-seller easy to wear, but it looks great, too. One person said it’s the “most flattering bra” they’ve ever worn, while someone else added that they “feel so confident with the shape and lift” the style provides.

Be sure to snag the Bali T-shirt bra while it’s still on sale for just $20, and browse through additional colorways of the customer favorite, below.

Amazon

Shop now: $20 (Originally $48); amazon.com

Amazon

Shop now: $23 (Originally $48); amazon.com

Amazon

Shop now: $23 (Originally $48); amazon.com



For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.