Shoppers in Their 60s Say This $14 Cream Plumped and Firmed Their Neck Skin in 2 Weeks

With age comes collagen loss, and with collagen loss comes sagging skin and laxity. The neck and jaw are perhaps the most salient examples of this phenomenon, as evidenced by “turkey neck” and jowls. In-office treatments typically produce the most dramatic skin-tightening effects but some topical solutions certainly have a place in firming loose skin. L’Oréal’s Revitalift Anti-Wrinkle Face & Neck Cream is proof, according to Amazon shoppers.

The firming moisturizer from L’Oréal is formulated to prevent and improve skin-sagging — specifically in the face, jaw and neck regions. Technically a daytime moisturizer, it contains powerful active ingredients often associated with overnight formulas, including wrinkle-fighting vitamin A in the form of pro-retinol (i.e. a retinoid and precursor to retinoic acid). The ingredient is the gold standard for stimulating collagen production, board certified dermatologist Dr. Marisa Garshek previously told InStyle, in turn restoring lost firmness and ultimately improving tautness.

In addition to retinol, the moisturizer is infused with centella asiatica, aka cica, which, as board certified dermatologist Dr. Joshua Zeichner previously told InStyle, can “help calm inflammation,” and mitigate retinol-induced sensitivity as a result. Moreover, cica is a “potent antioxidant,” per Dr. Zeichner; so is vitamin E, another key ingredient found in this moisturizer.

Formulated for all skin types, this retinol-spiked moisturizer is perfect for anyone who may have experienced sensitivity and dryness from the anti-aging ingredient in the past. It has a creamy, fast-absorbing consistency that’s non-greasy and wears well under makeup. And, at $14, it’s an exceptionally good value, too.

As for the results: Per the brand, lines look less visible within two weeks, and skin appears firmer in as little as four weeks. Shoppers say the cream delivers on its claims. One reviewer in their 60s (and often mistaken for decades younger), noticed improvement after only two weeks — specifically, fewer lines, “plumper” skin, and a “much smoother” and “firmer” neck region. Another shopper said the $14 firming cream is “as good as the expensive ones,” while a final shopper, who said the cream is ideal for “mature skin” noted that if they “run out,” their skin “immediately shows that it 'misses' the product.”

For a skin-firming cream loaded with dermatologist-approved ingredients — and a track record of delivering on its claims — try L’Oréal’s Revitalift Anti-Wrinkle Firming Face & Neck Contour Cream for $14 at Amazon.

