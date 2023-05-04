Shoppers in Their 50s Say This $28 Serum Has the Benefits of Multiple Skincare Products “Rolled Into One”

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

One shopper calls it the “fountain of youth.”

When a skincare product boasts over 3,000 five-star Amazon ratings, costs less than $30, and works as promised, it’s absolutely worth a gander. The Timeless Coenzyme Q10 Serum is one such product. True to its name, the star ingredient of this serum is the enzyme COQ10 — which, IMO, is extremely underrated as an anti-aging skincare ingredient, particularly in light of its myriad benefits.

The Timeless Coenzyme Q10 Serum is a multi-use solution that softens skin, plumps fine lines, and repairs signs of environmental damage. Moreover, it shields against environmental skin agers, making it both a treatment and a means of prevention. The fragrance-free, non-greasy formula is suitable for dry, combination, and mature skin, hydrating on contact and firming over time. A little bit of product goes a long way, making this $28 bottle a good value, too.

CoQ10 is a cell-energizing enzyme with skin-protecting antioxidant effects. It delivers energy to cells and spurs collagen and elastin production, which, in turn, supports firmer, more youthful-looking skin over time. Joining CoQ10 in its protective powers is vitamin E, another antioxidant, which protects the skin against environmental agers by fending off free radicals.

In addition to its protective benefits, this serum delivers instant gratification via hydration. Hyaluronic acid and glycerin — two powerful humectants — draw moisture from the surrounding air and provide plumpness in seconds. Aloe, which further improves moisture by preventing transepidermal water loss, is also present. Ultimately, these hydrating heroes deliver a quenched, healthy-looking complexion, plus fine lines — which are exacerbated by dehydration — appear less visible.

One shopper in their 50s says the formula “has benefits of several serums rolled into one,” adding that their skin is “smooth” and “more moisturized.” Another shopper says the serum plumps their skin and reduces the appearance of fine lines, which, they say, “aren’t as noticeable” when using this serum. Yet another reviewer, who tries “many new products each month,” crowns this serum a new “holy grail” in their routine, even calling it one of the top three skincare products they’ve tried. “My skin looked more plump, glowy, and hydrated,” they share. Lastly, another shopper calls it “the fountain of youth,” noting how quickly it delivered “softer, smoother, and healthier” skin.

