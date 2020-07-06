Shoppers say this $50 waterproof action camera is just as effective as the GoPro: 'No difference in quality!'

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

From use during high-performance water-sports to serene treks in nature, action cameras have quickly become the gadget to buy over the past few years.

While it goes without saying that shoppers often gravitate toward the GoPro, most people’s interest dwindles after spotting that $250+ price tag that accompanies the popular device.

For those who want eerily similar results and performance from a gadget that’s more than five times cheaper than the GoPro, we’ve found the shopper-approved Akaso sports action camera. Reviewers say it boasts the “same features” as its much more expensive competitors.

According to the product’s description, the Akaso EK7000 Sports Action Camera shoots 4K Ultra HD video and 12MP photos at up to 30 frames per second. This resolution is also said to be four times that of traditional HD cameras.

The device is also fully waterproof, allowing for underwater video or photo capturing. And, for the camera to function especially seamless, it comes equipped with a wireless wrist remote that allows users to easily control it, frame shots or record video content in a more convenient and handsfree manner.

Further proving that its affordable price doesn’t translate to discounted quality and performance, this Akaso’s option comes with two rechargeable 1050mAh batteries, each boasting the ability to record up to 90 minutes of content on one single charge.

Living up to its powerhouse claim, the gadget also features built-in Wi-Fi and HDMI, allowing for users to edit and share their content in minutes. The product’s Wi-Fi range is also pretty impressive, spanning up to 10 meters.

And for those who want to record an adventure, the affordable tech gadget was designed to withstand extreme environments, particularly when harsh water levels are involved. For additional security and protection, the 100-foot waterproof camera is housed in a durable waterproof case.

Making the possibilities of use even more vast, the product comes included with a slew of accessories to transform it for both outdoor and indoor activities.

Over 12,800 shoppers are currently raving about this product on Amazon, with several of them sharing paragraphs about how on par the product is to the most premium GoPro.

“We recently went snorkeling in Honduras and Belize, and this camera did wonderfully,” one shopper wrote. “Video was perfect as were the stills. Went down about 30 feet, and the waterproof case held up as advertised.”

The same five-star reviewer made a point to note, “I’ve also used a GoPro Hero, which offers the same features for more than triple the cost of this. There was no difference in quality.”

Another satisfied customer dubbed it the “best action camera under $100.”

“I was very impressed with the packaging quality and the presentation. Got plenty of accessories for multiple functionalities like diving, biking and other activities,” the reviewer wrote. “I’m glad that the price fits my budget with the same amount of features on a GoPro.”

The only two cons reviewers seemed to express about the Akaso EK7000 Sports Action Camera are that there is no built-in image stabilization and Wi-Fi transfer can be a bit slow for larger video files.

However, as one of these reviewers pointed out, “Other than that, [I] can’t be happier [as] the price to quality ratio is off the charts.”

