Shoppers say these $5 fabric face masks are perfect for double-masking
Wearing face masks has become a part of daily life, which means you’ve probably been on the hunt for the most comfortable and the most stylish fabric face masks online.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention maintains its recommendation on wearing a face covering in public settings to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. But some new recommended guidelines have recently been recommended.
During a recent White House briefing, Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, said that he takes the “common-sense approach” and “often wears double masks,” since there is more of a “physical barrier.” Ultimately, he says there’s no harm in wearing two masks, which is why some people have taken up double-masking.
Some are testing out double-masking by wearing a surgical mask beneath a fabric face mask. And while there are dozens of fabric face masks to try, Everlane shoppers have put the retailer’s fabric face masks to the double-masking test, and they say they are comfortable enough for layering.
Made from 100 percent cotton, these double-layered woven masks are super comfy and perfectly contour to your face, according to shoppers.
Shop: Everlane Fabric Face Masks, $9-$25
Because you can shop the masks in packs of five, each one is essentially $5. It’s easy to justify buying this mask pack, considering they are machine-washable, comfortable and stylish.
Not only will you be adding more comfortable masks to your stash, but Everlane donates 10 percent of each 100% Human product sold to the ACLU to help advocate for the human rights of all.
Below, you can shop the full variety of Everlane’s face masks to match your personal style, including its fun tie-dye prints and several solid color options.
