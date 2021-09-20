Shoppers Say This $32 Cooling Eye Cream Brightens Dark Circles in Just a Few Days

Pure Biology Premium Total Eye Cream

Calling all eye cream skeptics. If you're not convinced that an eye cream can actually assist with signs of aging that show up in your eye area, you might want to listen up. Since the skin around your eyes and underneath is the thinnest out of any spot on your body, signs of damage and aging tend to show up more. Adding one of the best eye creams to your skincare routine is vital to combat these signs. One to try? Pure Biology's Total Eye Cream.

The hyaluronic acid-infused eye cream replenishes vitamins to your eye area that help keep the skin hydrated and firm. The hyaluronic acid works to lock in moisture, leaving the delicate area plumper and brighter. The cream also promises to reduce the appearance of aging and diminish crow's feet, fine lines, wrinkles, dark under-eye circles, and alleviate puffiness.

To buy: $32; amazon.com.

Besides the hyaluronic acid working overtime in the eye cream, there is a combination of vitamin E, aloe vera gel, shea butter, and caffeine in the formula that all work together to keep the thin skin around your eye resilient and protected. Vitamin E helps to not only regenerate skin cells, which keeps them strong against UV damage, but it also has anti-inflammatory properties that help reduce any puffiness and swelling. The caffeine in the formula acts as a natural brightener and assists with stimulating collagen production—this all results in firmer-looking skin, and a minor appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

The best part about this eye cream? Shoppers can't stop praising how fast the formula works. One reviewer said, "You will see a difference in a week," adding that they're happy to "find a product that actually works," as their dark circles and puffy eyes were already starting to diminish after using the product for just one week.

Another 40-year-old shopper whose chronic allergies tend to leave dark circles under their eyes, praised the quick results of the eye cream, too. "I have been using this [for] a total of about five days. The difference in the circles and wrinkles around my eyes is very noticeable… After two days, I noticed the area under my eyes [was] lighter. Today, day five, two people actually commented on how well-rested I looked," they wrote. At $32, it may seem like a steep price, but after scrolling through the reviews, Pure Biology's Total Eye Cream makes a good case that it's worth the price tag. Head to Amazon now to add the eye cream to your routine now.