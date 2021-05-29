Shoppers Say This $30 Moisturizer Is Better Than $509 Creams
Getty Images
As much as I love TikTok, the platform exalts a gimmick. It makes for fun content, but I've personally been burned by getting wrapped up in the hype around a certain heavy-duty "balm" foundation, only to find it cakey and mask-like in real life. All too often, what makes for good videos aren't actually the best products out there — yet skincare brand BeautyStat is the viral exception, and it's offering shoppers 25 percent off all products on Amazon for Memorial Day weekend.
The hashtag #beautystat currently ranks at 4.7 million views on Tiktok, and since the brand was developed by one of the beauty industry's most trusted cosmetic chemists, Ron Robinson, its formulas are built with integrity and high-quality ingredients. BeautyStat is most well-known for its Universal C Skin Refiner: It melds 20 percent vitamin C with EPCG, the active component of green tea, which the brand says works with vitamin C for the strongest anti-aging protection.
The two meet with olive-derived squalane for a dose of moisture, and tartaric acid keeps skin at the best pH level to allow the formula to absorb and get to work. Altogether, shoppers say the strong, yet gentle formula smoothes lines around their eyes, firms skin, and fades dark spots within as little as three days.
Courtesy
Shop now: $60 (Originally $80); amazon.com
Even those in their late 50s say they see a hefty reduction in wrinkles thanks to the serum — and while the formula's worth its $80 price tag, you can get it for $60 while the sale runs from Friday to Tuesday on Amazon. Equally beloved is the brand's Universal Pro-Bio Moisture Boost Cream, which uses four genius ingredients to deliver unreal skin: There's everyone's favorite repairing ceramides, hyaluronic acid, bifida extract, a healing probiotic, and ganoderma, a rare mushroom-derived ferment.
"This is the lightest, most hydrating moisturizer I've ever used. I see a huge difference in my skin," one shopper writes. "It has an amazing glow and it looks plumper and hydrated, which I've never had using any other moisturizers — and I've tried them all, from cheap to $509 moisturizers. I've finally found one that shows results and works! You must try this magic cream, it's beyond amazing."
The brand's final product, its Pure Squalane Universal Moisture Essence, completes the trio, offering an instant silky finish to skin and long-term fine line reduction with 100 percent olive-derived squalane. Make your picks, or try all three in the brand's Mini Universal Essentials Kit, a bargain that lets you take a test drive without committing too deep. Although given the vast number of raves on TikTok, everything from BeautyStat delivers.
Courtesy
Shop now: $38 (Originally $50); amazon.com
Courtesy
Shop now: $30 (Originally $40); amazon.com
Courtesy
Shop now: $29 (Originally $39); amazon.com