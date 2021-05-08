Shoppers Say This $19 Tightening Serum Gives Them “Glass Skin”
A few times a week, I go on a skincare scavenger hunt across Amazon. The retailer carries some of the best-kept affordable skincare secrets, from $12 anti-wrinkle creams people of all ages love to $9 body oils capable of healing stretch marks and acne scars. While it's possible to curate a complete regimen from Amazon alone, one product that's worthy of making your shelves is the Bauer Beauty Collagen Peptide Complex Serum for $19.
The anti-aging serum has been named a "holy grail" by shoppers for plumping sagging skin and shrinking large pores. Many have claimed their skin was firmer and brighter, taking on a "glass skin" appearance in just days of use. The results people have seen can only be credited to the serum's powerful ingredients: hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, retinol, and collagen-boosting peptides. The fragrance-free formula is capable of lightening dark spots, filling out fine lines, minimizing acne, and hydrating dry areas on even the most sensitive complexions, according to reviewers.
Hundreds of shoppers have nothing but adoring love for the tightening serum — one called it a "facelift in a bottle," while another said the texture is so smooth, it feels like "crushed velvet." People claim it brought amazing benefits to their complexion, from tightening their pores to smoothing over bumpy texture. The versatile serum even creates the perfect canvas for makeup overtop, according to others.
"This anti-aging serum is AMAZING," wrote one person. " I was very impressed with the consistency — it's lightweight, and spreads and absorbs across the skin with perfection. I've been using this serum in my nightly skincare routine and have been satisfied with how my skin looks and feels the following morning. I've only been using this serum for a week, but I can honestly say my skin already feels and looks younger and more hydrated."
"I am obsessed and will be ordering a second bottle," said another. "This stuff is hydrating and soaks into your skin easily without leaving a sticky residue. I've had a few people tell me lately my skin looks tighter and brighter, or that my skin looks like glass. This is going to be a staple product for me because I've seen results."
If you're ready to treat your skin to something special, head to Amazon to grab the Bauer Collagen Peptide Complex Serum shoppers swear by for $19.