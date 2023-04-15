Shoppers Say This $10 Cooling Moisturizer From a Popular K-Beauty Brand Gives Them “Glass Skin”

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

On the weekends, I dabble in messy DIY projects; most of which require a space much larger than the spare bedroom my boyfriend and I have split into a makeshift studio and office space. Last weekend’s creations — a sleek cement tray, and hoop earrings made with epoxy resin — proved particularly messy and, in light of my gloveless, barehanded approach, majorly skin-irritating, too. My hands broke out in an itchy, raised rash that spread like poison ivy to my face, leaving itchy, raised patches all over my complexion.

In my inflamed skin-state, my typical routine — microdermabrasion, acids, and the like — burned to an intolerable degree. Even vitamin C, which I typically use sans issue, stung so sharply, my eyes teared. Desperate for relief, I dug around my skincare stash (a perk of being a beauty writer), and eventually procured the Banila Co Water Barrier Cream from the back of my closet.

The Banila Co Dear Hydration Boosting Cream is a supremely quenching and cooling water-based gel moisturizer. Free from parabens, sulfates, and mineral oil, the formula nixes potential irritants and comedogenic ingredients, instead imparting suppleness to even the most sensitive skin. It does contain a light, albeit non-irritating scent, which makes the cream feel all the more fresh and fun to apply. Furthermore, the formula imparts a dewy, plump look, in turn lessening the appearance of dryness-induced fine lines on contact.

Relief washed over me the moment the cooling formula touched my skin, and my face looked and felt significantly less inflamed in mere minutes. Thoroughly impressed — and grateful for the serendipitous find — I researched it shortly thereafter. To my surprise, it’s a mere $10 at Amazon, which, given the intense hydration, dewy glow, and impressive ingredients contained in the formula, is an absolute steal. In fact, the moisturizer performs on par with much pricier water creams I’ve tried.

The cream hails from an ultra-popular Korean skincare brand; so popular, in fact, that Banila Co’s cleansing balm sells at lightning speed — once every three seconds — in its country of origin. The moisturizer formula contains neem extract, which has been shown to have antiinflammatory properties, and glycerin, a humectant that draws moisture from the air into the skin.

I’m hardly alone in my love for the $10 find. According to one shopper, the Dear Hydration Water Cream delivers “perfect” and “flawless, glowing skin,” dubbing the results, “Korean-level glass skin.” Another shopper, who has used the product for a month, said their face is “hydrated and glossy,” noting that the formula “did not irritate” their “sensitive” Yet another reviewer said “everyone complimented” their “glowing” skin after they used the cream. Finally, one shopper said the Banila Co Dear Hydration Boosting Cream even made them look “10 years younger.”

While I’m not sure I look like my 20-year-old self after using this $10 moisturizer, I can attest to its plumping prowess. I’ll certainly restock the moment I’ve finished my first jar — which, given how fervently I’m using it, should be somewhat soon.

To try the moisturizer shoppers say delivers glass skin for just $10 at Amazon.

