Shoplifting suspect killed after stabbing cop’s face with 7-inch knife, TX police say

Two Texas police officers shot and killed a shoplifting suspect Friday in the parking lot of an H-E-B grocery store, after he stabbed one of the officers in the face with a 7-inch knife, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The officer, one of SAPD’s own, is in critical condition following the attack, NEWS4SA reported.

“It was a vicious attack,” Chief William McManus said, adding that after viewing dashcam video of the struggle, he believes the shooting was justified.

“He came back hard at the officer in the camera. It wasn’t a sneak attack or a surprise attack, he rushed the officer and stabbed him in the face.”

The San Antonio PD officer showed up to the grocery store after an off-duty cop from a different department, who was working security at the store, called police for help in arresting the shoplifting suspect, KSAT reported.

After the suspect, described as a man in his 40’s, was handed off, dashcam video captures him rooting through a backpack on the hood of a police cruiser — when suddenly he rushes the SAPD officer, plunging the knife into his face, according to police.

The man continued to fight with both officers for a moment before they open fire, killing him.

McManus said as the officer was taken by ambulance from the scene, he was losing consciousness as a result of blood loss, KENS 5 reported.

An H-E-B worker was also injured and transported to a hospital, and the store closed for the rest of the day, the station reported.

It is unclear what, if anything, prompted the attack.