Shopify proposes governance changes, announces 10-for-one share split

·4 min read

Shopify Inc. is proposing changes to its governance structure to preserve founder and CEO Tobi Lütke's voting power, while also proposing a 10-for-one split of its class A and class B shares.

Under the new plan announced Monday, the Ottawa-based e-commerce company will issue Lütke a non-transferable founder share that will have a variable number of votes that, when combined with his other holdings, will represent 40 per cent of the total voting power attached to all of the company's outstanding shares.

However, the founder share will sunset if Lütke no longer serves as an executive officer, board member or consultant whose primary job is with the company or if Lütke, his immediate family and his affiliates no longer hold a number of class A and class B shares equal to at least 30 per cent of the class B shares they currently hold.

In the event of a sunset of the founder share, Lütke will also convert his remaining class B shares into class A shares.

The shakeup comes as Shopify's stock has experienced a significant slump in recent months, after surging following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yet Lütke, who started Shopify with an investment from father-in-law Bruce McKean in 2004, when he was unable to find e-commerce software for a snowboard business he was building, remains at the helm.

If Monday's "unprecedented" proposal is approved, more control over the company could eventually be wrested away from Lütke and handed to common shareholders, said Richard Leblanc, a professor of governance, law and ethics at York University.

Shopify estimates that if the conversion were completed Monday the total voting power held by class A shareholders would increase to roughly 59 per cent from about 49 per cent.

"This is so unique ... because most of the time the founder thinks they're going to live forever and they don't want to relinquish control," Leblanc said.

"There's many companies in Canada that end up in the hands of children and other family members and there are studies that suggest that ... the more you bequeath to a family member, the less effective that family member becomes because they don't have the same experience and drive that the founder had."

The arrangement would also prevent a power struggle from unfolding within the founder's family like telecommunications giant Rogers Communications Inc. saw last year, Leblanc said.

Edward Rogers, the son of founder Ted Rogers, was able to replace five board members over objections from other directors, including his mother and sisters, in October because he controlled 97.5 per cent of the firm’s class A shares.

Leblanc believes more companies will follow Shopify's lead, especially after the public Rogers battle, because "there's an increasing intolerance by investors for absolute control by family members."

Shopify's proposal is the result of a board process it said was conducted under the supervision of a special committee of independent directors.

It framed the move as a way to "modernize" Shopify's governance structure, align it more closely with long-term market opportunities and follow the company vision Lütke outlined in a 2015 public letter, where he prioritized long-term value over short-term revenue opportunities.

That ethos has extended to the stock price. Lütke is known for requiring anyone at the office caught checking the company's stock price during the day to purchase Timbits for their team.

Those that took a peek likely noticed Shopify's stock has been more than halved over the last year. It sat at $776.72 early Monday afternoon, down from a high of $1,941.03 in November.

The share split requires approval by a two-thirds majority of shareholders and at least a majority of the votes cast by shareholders excluding Lütke and his associates and affiliates. The matter will face a vote on June 7.

If approved, Shopify director John Phillips will convert all class B shares held by Klister Credit Corp., a company the early investor owns with psychologist-wife Catherine Phillips into class A shares.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 11, 2022.

Companies in this story: (TSX:SHOP)

Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Growth Investors: Shopify Is Still a Must-Have Stock in Your Portfolio

    Despite its recent struggles, investors should continue to buy Shopify shares. Here’s why. The post Growth Investors: Shopify Is Still a Must-Have Stock in Your Portfolio appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Mariupol rubble cleared, residents collect water

    STORY: Mariupol residents waited in queues to collect fresh water on Sunday (April 10).Thousands of people have been hiding in basements with no running water, food, medicine or power, unable or unwilling to leave.Russian and Russian-backed military vehicles were on the move along the roads in Ukraine's Donetsk region, near Mariupol.About 140,000 people fled Mariupol on the Sea of Azov before the Russian siege began and 150,000 have exited since then, leaving 170,000 still in the city, according to figures from Mariupol mayor's office, which Reuters could not independently verify.Russia's Defense Ministry has blamed "Ukrainian nationalists" for what it called the "humanitarian catastrophe" in Mariupol.

  • 'Death or captivity': Besieged Mariupol running out of ammo and warns 'last battle' awaits

    Ukrainian troops have been trying to hold off Russian attacks in the city for 47 days.

  • Shopify Stock Announces 10-for-1 Stock Split

    Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) stock joins other tech stocks by announcing a potential stock split for June 2022 and "founder shares." The post Shopify Stock Announces 10-for-1 Stock Split appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Young Canadiens fan forced to leave Leafs game after Suzuki gifts him a stick

    Nick Suzuki's generous act sort of backfired on him.

  • Game on! Cat Lake First Nation receives 2 dozen bags of hockey gear

    Hockey players in Cat Lake First Nations in northwestern Ontario have some sweet new hockey gear with the help of donations from players in the south. Mikinaakoos Children's Fund and WestJet teamed up to donate around 25 bags of equipment to the community, with the help of North Star Air. Clifford Comber is the manager of Materials Eastern Canada at WestJet, and is originally from Thunder Bay, Ont. Comber said it all started when his own children outgrew their hockey equipment and he was trying

  • Nico Hischier helps New Jersey Devils beat Dallas Stars 3-1

    DALLAS (AP) — Nico Hischier and Pavel Zacha scored 10 seconds apart in the third period, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Saturday. Ty Smith also scored in the third for New Jersey, which had dropped five in a row. Fabian Zetterlund had two assists, and Nico Daws made 27 saves. Dallas defenseman Ryan Suter scored his 100th career goal 13:31 into the second. Jake Oettinger made 20 stops, but the Stars (40-27-4) missed out on a chance to strengthen their playoff positioning i

  • Vegas stays in playoff hunt with 6-1 win over Arizona

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brayden McNabb scored a goal and assisted on two others and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-1 on Saturday night. With the win, the Knights moved within two points of third-place Los Angeles in the Pacific Division. Both Vegas and LA have nine games remaining. The Knights, who have won six of their last seven, moved into an eighth-place tie with Dallas in the Western Conference, each with 84 points. Dallas, however, has two games in hand. Zach Whitecloud, Max

  • Avalanche win sixth game straight with 2-1 shootout win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — It was one of those games that was a shame to see decided by a shootout, as both the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers seemed to already be playing playoff-level hockey. Nathan MacKinnon scored the shootout winner and had his team’s lone goal in regulation as the Avalanche won their sixth straight, getting past the Oilers 2-1 on Saturday. Darcy Kuemper made 49 saves for the Avalanche (52-14-6) who are 11-1-1 in their last 13 games and tied a franchise record with their 52nd win o

  • Canadian swim team adjusting to life without longtime head coach Ben Titley

    Ryan Mallette is undoubtedly the busiest person at the pool in Victoria this week as the national trials continue. He's trying to get up to speed with all the tasks that come with now being the interim head coach of Canada's swimming team. In what can only be described as an abrupt and unexpected end to Ben Titley's tenure as head coach for a decade after his contract wasn't renewed at the beginning of March, Mallette is getting acquainted with the top role. "I feel like I've adjusted well. It w

  • Golfer Gary Player sparks controversy by wearing Saudi-branded sweatshirt at Masters

    The 86th Masters is just a day old and controversies are already brewing.

  • Power signs with Sabres as Michigan to NHL exodus begins

    Owen Power is trading in Michigan maize and blue for the blue and gold of the Buffalo Sabres, and he is far from the only Wolverine making the leap to the NHL. The Michigan exodus is underway less than 24 hours after the loaded Wolverines were knocked out of the Frozen Four short of a national title. Before Power inked his deal with Buffalo on Friday, teammates Kent Johnson and Nick Blankenburg signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Matty Beniers and Brendan Brisson might not be too far behind i

  • President of Belarus bloodied after taking stick to face in hockey game

    The incident involving Alexander Lukashenko was deemed to be accidental and the opposing player will not face any off-ice consequences.

  • Why the Raptors have the potential to be more than a feel-good story

    The increased physicality of the playoffs should work in the Raptors' favour.

  • Canada's Dion wins short track world gold, Hamelin career ends with relay bronze

    MONTREAL — Canadian short-track speedskater Pascal Dion won his first world championship gold medal and his decorated teammate Charles Hamelin capped his career with a relay bronze. Montreal's Dion won the men's 3,000 metres on home ice at Maurice Richard Arena and then helped Hamelin and Canada take bronze in the 5,000-metre relay. The relay was Hamelin's swan song and his 38th world championship medal, of which 15 were gold. "It is one of the best things that happened to me," Hamelin said in a

  • Avalanche win sixth game straight with 2-1 shootout win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — It was one of those games that was a shame to see decided by a shootout, as both the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers seemed to already be playing playoff-level hockey. Nathan MacKinnon scored the shootout winner and had his team’s lone goal in regulation as the Avalanche won their sixth straight, getting past the Oilers 2-1 on Saturday. Darcy Kuemper made 49 saves for the Avalanche (52-14-6) who are 11-1-1 in their last 13 games and tied a franchise record with their 52nd win o

  • Florida Panthers win 7th straight, beating Predators 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Anton Lundell scored the game-winning goal in the second period, and the Florida Panthers beat the Nashville Predators 4-1 Saturday night for their seventh straight victory. Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling scored empty-net goals 17 seconds apart, and Carter Verhaeghe also had a goal, and Forsling had an assist as Florida split the season series with Nashville. Rookie goalie Spencer Knight made 24 saves for a victory in his fourth straight appearance. Knight made a

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks rout Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice and had two assists to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-1 victory over Vegas on Wednesday night, snapping a five-game winning streak for the Golden Knights. The victory gave the Canucks' slim playoff hopes a boost as they chase a Western Conference wild card. Both the Golden Knights and Canucks are on the outside looking in, with Vancouver in desperation mode. Vegas (82 points) is one point behind eighth-place Dallas, while the Canucks (76) are sev

  • Bruins move ahead of Lighting in Atlantic with 2-1 OT win

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Charlie Coyle scored 3:37 into overtime to give the Boston Bruins a 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday night. Coyle picked up a loose puck to the right of Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy, came out in front and scored on a quick wrist shot. Jake DeBrusk scored the other goal for Boston, which got 28 saves from Linus Ullmark. The Bruins improved to 8-3 in their last 11 games. Pierre-Édouard Bellemare had the only goal for Tampa Bay, which is 0-2-2 in its past

  • Short track legend Charles Hamelin helps Canada win relay bronze at worlds in final race of career

    Canadian short-track speedskater Pascal Dion won his first world championship gold medal and his decorated teammate Charles Hamelin capped his career with a relay bronze. Montreal's Dion won the men's 3,000 metres on home ice at Maurice Richard Arena and then helped Hamelin and Canada take bronze in the 5,000-metre relay. The relay was Hamelin's swan song and his 38th world championship medal, of which 15 were gold. "It is one of the best things that happened to me," Hamelin said in a statement.