Shopify joins wave of companies suspending operations in Russia, Belarus

The e-commerce company Shopify, founded in Ottawa, is used by vendors in 175 countries around the world.

Shopify said it is temporarily suspending its operations in Russia and Belarus on Tuesday amid the invasion and war in Ukraine.

It joins a growing list of companies who have ceased work in the countries citing the increasingly violent invasion and war. Many large companies have faced social media pressure to cut off Russian operations.

"Like so many, we have been deeply unsettled by the unprovoked attacks and ongoing war in Ukraine," the company said in a news release.

Shopify said it will continue to monitor events on the ground and follow sanctions as they are announced.

For the time being it will also not collect fees from its Ukrainian clients.

The e-commerce company, founded in Ottawa, is used by vendors in 175 countries around the world.

It also announced it would match employee donations to the shipping company Flexport, of which Shopify is an investor. The company is organizing planes of humanitarian aid and sending them to Ukraine, the news release added.