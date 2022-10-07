Shopbop Is Getting Into Beauty – & Here Are The Brands To Buy

You already know Shopbop as a one-stop-shop for designer fashion. Well, it just got even better. Now, it’s home to all your favorite beauty brands, too.

As of October 3, Shopbop now carries a curated roundup of luxury beauty across skin care, makeup, hair care, tools, and more. In a press release shared with Refinery29, the e-commerce brand stated that it’s bringing its signature “trend-forward approach” to a range of both veteran and emerging beauty brands. In other words, Shopbop now has you covered (literally) from head to toe.

As far as product assortments go, Shopbop Beauty is one that looks straight out of an editor’s bathroom cabinet: Vintner’s Daughter, Ouai, Dr. Barbara Sturm, Joanna Vargas, Olaplex, Augustinus Bader, among others — all are available for purchase. (Plus, you can earn rewards on both your beauty and fashion purchases with Shopbop’s loyalty program.)

Since being acquired by Amazon in 2006, Shopbop offers free, fast shipping (and returns), so you get your haul fast with an existing Prime membership. What’s more, the e-tailer also has a spotlight on Black-owned and clean beauty brands, the latter of which are free of ingredients on the store’s “made without” list. (Heads up, Shopbop isn’t currently shipping beauty products outside of the United States.)

This launch is only the beginning of what we hope will be a storied beauty legacy for Shopbop, so watch this space for even more exciting happenings (maybe an in-house brand?) to come.

