Shop team pajama sets and slippers in time for the holidays

Vinciane NgomsiYahoo Sports Contributor

Whether you wear them during family photo shoots or to a holiday function, pajamas and slippers are a staple around this time of year. There’s nothing more fitting than settling in to watch your favorite team play and switching out your jersey for a comfortable pajama set with the slippers to match.

[ Find your team's gear in the Yahoo Fanatics Shop ]

While you can find these sets for just about every team, we compiled the best-selling products and where you can purchase them. Read on to see what we found and order yours in time for the first Christmas party of the year.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Yahoo Sports is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change.

Chiefs One-Piece Pajamas

Chiefs One-Piece Pajamas
Chiefs One-Piece Pajamas

Shop it: $50

Patriots Shirt & Pants Sleep Set

Patriots Shirt & Pants Sleep Set
Patriots Shirt & Pants Sleep Set

Shop it: $33 (was $55)

LSU Suit Pajamas

LSU Suit Pajamas
LSU Suit Pajamas

Shop it: $52 (was $65)

Women's Packers Tall Footy Socks

Women's Packers Tall Footy Socks
Women's Packers Tall Footy Socks

Shop it: $15

Alabama Sherpa Slide Slipper

Alabama Sherpa Slide Slipper
Alabama Sherpa Slide Slipper

Shop it: $25

Women's Michigan Flannel Pants Sleep Set

Women's Michigan Flannel Pants Sleep Set
Women's Michigan Flannel Pants Sleep Set

Shop it: $38 (was $47)

Cowboys Reversible Hoodeez

Cowboys Reversible Hoodeez
Cowboys Reversible Hoodeez

Shop it: $65

Women's Lakers Shirt & Shorts Sleep Set

Women's Lakers Shirt & Shorts Sleep Set
Women's Lakers Shirt & Shorts Sleep Set

Shop it: $40

76ers Hoodie Robe

76ers Hoodie Robe
76ers Hoodie Robe

Shop it: $39

What to Read Next

Back