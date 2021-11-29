Hurry! Today is the last day to score up to 70% off at West Elm
Do you wake up every morning bummed you don’t live in a West Elm catalog? Then, boy, do I have some great news for you: West Elm is having a huge Cyber Monday sale that you absolutely must take part in.
Though furniture here usually runs on the pricier side, there are a ton of markdowns today — from great deals on dinnerware and holiday decor to sofas, mid-century dining sets and everything else that makes the retailer great.
If you’re impatient (and generally stressed about supply chain issues) like moi, all the below items are — wait for it — ready! to! ship! Yes, that means you won’t have to wait forever for your fancy home purchase to arrive and brighten up your life.
So yeah, you’re going to want to treat yourself to these deals ASAP before they’re all gone. Three cheers to living the chic life.
Shop West Elm Furniture Deals
Mid-Century 6-Drawer Dresser, $1,214.10 (Orig. $1,349)
Frame Marble Dining Table, $1,384.05 (Orig. $1,499)
Lenox Swivel Office Chair, $244.03 (Orig. $349)
Camilla Bed Frame, $769.30 (Orig. $1,099)
Haven Sofa, $1,619.10 (Orig. $1,799)
Jax Round Dining Table, $699 ($559.20)
Axel Leather Sofa, $2,559.20 (Orig. $3,199)
Andes Sofa, $1,199.20 (Orig. $1,499)
Slope Leather Dining Chair, $359.10 (Orig. $399)
Mid-Century Writing Desk (48"), $629.10 (Orig. $699)
Harris Leather Power Recliner, $1,799.10 (Orig. $1,999)
B Chair, $299.99 (Orig. $599)
Omni Dining Table, $189.99 (Orig. $479)
Shop West Elm Dining and Entertaining Deals
Esme White Wine Glassware (Set of Four), $30 (Orig. $50
ASPCA Cat & Dog Mugs (Set of Two), $26.10 (Orig. $29)
Organic Shaped Porcelain Low Bowls, $39.60 (Orig. $44)
Textured Mugs (Set of Four), $29.40 (Orig. $42)
Mill Stoneware Ramen Bowl (Set of Four), $25 (Orig. $50)
Frayed Edged Placemats (Set of 2), $7.99 (Orig. $19)
Coupe Stoneware Mugs (Set of 6), $14.99 (Orig. $34)
Dapper Animal Cocktail Shaker, $24.50 (Orig. $49)
Shop West Elm Decor Deals
Pure White Ceramic Vase, $80 (Orig. $100)
Mobile Chandelier, $179.40 (Orig. $299)
Spun Metal Standing Planters, $48 (Orig. $80)
Round Lush Velvet Pillow, $32.50 (Orig. $42.50)
Colored Glass Votive Candles (Set of Five), $9.99 (Orig. $22)
Metal Frame Oversized Round Mirror, $449.10 (Orig. $499)
Raised Velvet Pillow Cover, $41.60 (Orig. $52)
Decorator Mercury Hurricanes, $13 (Orig. $26)
Cozy Faux Shearling Oversized Lumbar Pillow Cover, $29.75 (Orig. $59.50)
Open Weave Zigzag Seagrass Baskets, $105 (Orig. $150)
Shop West Elm Bedding Deals
Lush Velvet Tack Stitch Quilt & Shams, $100, (Orig. $200)
Candlewick Duvet Cover & Shams, $136 (Orig. $170)
Faux Fur Throw, $50 (Orig. $100)
Cotton Waffle Sherpa Back Throw, $65 (Orig. $130)
Organic Flannel Solid Sheet Set & Pillowcases, $108 (Orig. $180)
St. Jude Sherpa Pom Pom Throw, $30 (Orig. $60)
European Flax Linen Sheet Set & Pillowcases, $243 (Orig. $270)
Crinkle Velvet Duvet Cover & Shams, $129 (Orig. $259)
Shop West Elm Holiday Decor Deals
Customizable Velvet Stockings, $15 (Orig. $25)
Brass Angel Figurines, $27 (Orig. $45)
Faux Pure Ball Wreath, $50 (Orig. $100)
Antler Stocking Holder, $24 (Orig. $40)
Pom Pom Felt Tree Skirt, $60 (Orig. $100)
Heather Taylor Home Mistletoe Stamped Bowl (Set of 4), $14.40 (Orig. $48)
Pumpkin Decor, $7.99 (Orig. $16.50)
Embroidered Ski Slope Pillow Cover, $21.25 (Orig. $42.50)
If you liked this article, shop the best dinnerware from Our Place.
