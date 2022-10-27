Shop Wayfair's best Way Day kitchen deals on KitchenAid, Cuisinart and All-Clad

Jon Winkler and Daniel Donabedian, Reviewed
·5 min read
Shop Wayfair's best Way Day kitchen deals on KitchenAid, Cuisinart and NutriBullet.
With Thanksgiving and Black Friday 2022 coming up, now is the time to upgrade your kitchen essentials in preparation for the holiday season. Through tonight, October 27, Wayfair is hosting its second Way Day sale of the year with major discounts on pots, pans, blenders, baking dishes and so much more. To snag these early Black Friday markdowns, keep scrolling for the best Wayfair kitchen deals available today.

Shop Wayfair kitchen deals

Whether you're in need of a new dinnerware set for an upcoming holiday feast or just want to organize your pantry, Wayfair has savings on all that and more right now. Shop Wayfair's best kitchen deals during Way Day 2022 today!

Way Day 2022: The best Wayfair deals on recliners, sofas and loveseats before Black Friday

Best holiday gifts 2022: The ultimate gift guide for everyone on your list

Win a free outdoor patio set: Enter now to win a five-piece sofa set from Outer, valued at $6,950

The best Wayfair kitchen deals you can shop

  1. NutriBullet The Magic Bullet for $39.99 (Save $20)

  2. T-Fal 2-Piece Hard Anodized Nonstick Large Frying Pan Set for $43.15 (Save $76.85)

  3. Staub Ceramic 2-Piece Rectangular Baking Dish Set for $49.95 (Save $79.05)

  4. Cuisinart SmartPower Duet 500 Watt Blender/Food Processor for $64.95 (Save $115.05)

  5. All-Clad D3 Stainless 10-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set for $642.46 (Save $517.48)

Kitchen appliance Wayfair deals

Need a new addition to your kitchen but don't want to blow your budget? Check out these incredible kitchen appliance deals at Wayfair during Way Day 2022.

Cookware Wayfair deals

Get to cooking a holiday meal everyone will enjoy with cookware deals from Wayfair. Save on frying pans, cookware sets and more.

Bakeware Wayfair deals

Make the perfect baked goods for the holidays with discounted bakeware from Wayfair. Get major savings on pie pans, baking dishes and more before Black Friday.

Storage and kitchenware Wayfair deals

Ensure that your kitchen is in perfect condition with containers and jars on sale at Wayfair. Score a 3-piece set of containers for under $15 right now.

Glassware and tableware Wayfair deals

Dine in style while also saving with these glassware and tableware deals. Save over $200 on an entire dinnerware set at Wayfair during Way Day 2022.

Wayfair Way Day 2022: Shopping Guide

What is the Way Day sale at Wayfair?

Way Day is one of Wayfair's biggest sales and it is now having a second installment this year. The annual two-day shopping event first ran from Wednesday, April 27 through Thursday, April 28 and saw incredible discounts—often as much as 80% off—across all categories, including furniture, kitchen essentials, bedding, bath products, home décor and so much more. The second event, now titled Our Big Sale is Back, started yesterday, October 26 and runs through tonight, October 27. This Black Friday-level sale offers some of the lowest prices of the year on tons of customer-favorite products. If you want to get a head-start on your holiday shopping, there are tons of kitchen deals you can shop right now at Wayfair's Way Day sale.

When is Wayfair's Way Day 2022 sale?

The second Way Day event started yesterday, October 26 and will run through tonight, October 27 this year.

How long will Wayfair Way Day 2022 last? 

Historically, Way Day sales have lasted for just 48 hours, and this year is no different. That means, you only have one more day to scoop the savings. While the sale is short, it is certainly sweet. The massive markdowns easily make up for the sale's duration. We'll be hunting for all the best Way Day 2022 deals to help you snag the best sales, and fast. 

What are the best Way Day 2022 kitchen deals at Wayfair?

The second Way Day has some insane kitchen deals available. You can get a set of two large frying pans for 64% off right now, knocking the $119.70 list price down to just $15. If you're in need of a new addition to your kitchen equipment, you can score a Cuisinart blender for $77.81which is 57% off the original $180 price tag. The kitchen deals at Way Day are expected to sell out quickly, so shop now while you can.

Should I shop Way Day 2022 kitchen deals at Wayfair?

Absolutely! Way Day is usually once a year, so the second round of savings is a true reason to celebrate and shop! There is no membership needed to enjoy up to 80% off sitewide. If you're looking to pick up a few things or completely upgrade your kitchen, Wayfair is sure to have what you're looking for.

Are Way Day kitchen deals as good as Black Friday kitchen deals?

Way Day deals start about a month before Black Friday 2022, so Wayfair markdowns are essentially early Black Friday deals. If you want to get an early jump on Black Friday shopping, Wayfair is a great option for massive savings on kitchen items, furniture and more.

Shop Wayfair kitchen deals

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Wayfair kitchen deals: Save on KitchenAid, Cuisinart and All-Clad

    WINNIPEG — John Tavares liked how the Toronto Maple Leafs stuck up for each other and kept their cool in a physical 4-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday. With just under four minutes left in the second period and Toronto holding a 2-1 lead, Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey laid a hit on Leafs forward Nick Robertson. It sparked Leafs blueliner Morgan Rielly to come to his defence and tangle with Morrissey. “Obviously, it speaks a lot of (Rielly's) character. Not surprising,” Tavares said.