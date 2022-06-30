Shop Wayfair’s July 4th sale for up to 60% off mattresses, patio sets and more

The best July 4th Wayfair deals.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Start gathering your popsicles and sparklers, because July 4th is right around the corner. Independence Day is not just for celebrating the birth of America (or enjoying a day or two off work). This holiday, there are deals to be found everywhere you look. We're staying on top of the discounts that you should be taking advantage of while enjoying the fireworks. Whether you’re shopping for a new patio set or mattress, we’ve rounded up the best Wayfair deals for the 4th of July.

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ’em coming every Sunday through Friday.

►Amazon Prime Day 2022 is coming: Shop the best early Amazon deals before July 12

►4th of July: 60+ best 4th of July sales to shop right now at Amazon, Walmart, Lowe's and more

Wayfair has tons of savings to offer for the holiday, including up to 55% off outdoor furniture, up to 50% off mattresses, up to 30% off GE appliances and more. There are also massive savings on kitchen and cookware, bedding, storage and organization and even pet goods. Plus, the Warehouse Cleanout brings a whole new level of deals.

The best 4th of July Wayfair deals you can shop

Here are our top 5 favorite 4th of July deals from Wayfair you can shop right now, including a Dyson V8 Vacuum and a Samsung washer.

The best 4th of July Wayfair outdoor furniture deals

Enjoy your backyard this year and find the best deals on patio furniture, fire pits and more. Kick back and relax with these savings.

Story continues

The best July 4th outdoor furniture deals from Wayfair.

The best 4th of July Wayfair kitchen and cooking deals

Summertime may be for vacation, but it's also for parties. Prepare for your next BBQ or cookout with deals on cookware, serving dishes, appliances, and more.

The best July 4th kitchen & cooking deals from Wayfair.

The best 4th of July Wayfair furniture and home décor deals

When it's too hot outside, the indoors should feel like a respite. Give your furniture and decor an upgrade with these deals.

The best July 4th furniture deals from Wayfair.

4th of July 2022: Shopping guide

When is 4th of July?

Well, it's the July 4, 2022! This year, it falls on a Monday, but the day of the week it falls on changes each year. Depending on what day it falls on, the day before, day of or day after is observed.

When do 4th of July sale start?

We've started to see 4th of July sales pop up earlier this year, and we're keeping track of the top ones that are worth your time and money. The Wayfair July 4th sale started on Friday, June 24.

What are the best 4th of July sales?

There are a lot of deals to behold this 4th of July, so you'd better start making a list. Wayfair has couches, patio furniture, cookware, and more all on sale, but that's not the only retailer making waves.

Best Buy has your tech discounts ready to go. Target is marking down homewares, fashion, and more. Keep checking back on our coverage, as we bring you the best deals that are actually worth your time and money.

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Wayfair July 4th sale: Save up to 60% off mattresses and patio sets