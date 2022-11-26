Walmart Black Friday Sales are here—Shop Keurig, Beats and more
Black Friday weekend is a great opportunity to knock out most of your holiday shopping in one go, and you'll save a ton of money by grabbing these deals while they're hot. Walmart has just about anything you're looking for, from a new laptop or robot vacuum to clothes, holiday gift boxes and video game consoles.
Shop the Walmart Black Saturday sale
Updated November 26, 8:30AM EST: Black Friday may be officially over, but many deals will keep on going right through the weekend and into Cyber Monday. We're keeping a close eye on all the great deals at Walmart, and we'll update this page with new information on pricing and availability regularly, so check back often. To take advantage of even more last-minute sales, consider signing up for Walmart+. This year, the retailer has managed to outperform Amazon in search traffic. —Danielle DeSiato, Reviewed
There are plenty of savings to choose from in every shopping category you can dream of. Take a look at more than 100 of the best Black Friday deals at Walmart below.
The 10 best Black Friday deals at Walmart to shop today
Whether you're a Walmart+ member or not, there are plenty of Black Friday savings you can shop today. Enjoy markdowns on Ninja, Shark and Vizio products with these limited-time deals.
Netgear Nighthawk AX2400 WiFi 6 Router for $99 (Save $45.95)
Eufy Clean by Anker RoboVac G32 Pro Robot Vacuum for $119 (Save $180.99)
Michael Kors Jet Set Travel Shoulder Tote Handbag from $130.66 (Save $24.33)
Vizio 50-Inch Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV for $298 (Save $60)
Leesa Sapira 11" Hybrid Mattress for $980 (Save up to $829.33)
TV deals at Walmart Black Friday sale
Save on TCL, Vizio, Samsung TVs and more
It would be wrong of us not to highlight one of our favorite Reviewed-approved 4K TVs for anyone on a budget: the TCL 43-Inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV. According to our testers, this TV has great picture quality, a 4K resolution and HDR compatibility. This TV is already priced well, but Walmart is selling it for just $218—$40 off the $258 list price. What a deal!
Vizio 40-Inch Class D-Series FHD LED Smart TV for $198 (Save $28.88)
TCL 43-Inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV for $218 (Save $40)
Vizio 43-Inch Class D-Series FHD LED Smart TV for $224 (Save $62)
onn. 55-Inch Class 4K UHD (2160P) LED Roku Smart TV for $268 (Save $111)
Vizio 50-Inch Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV for $298 (Save $60)
LG 65-Inch C2 Series Class OLED evo Gallery Edition Smart TV for $1,599 (Save $2,187.30)
Tires deals at Walmart Black Friday sale
Grab deals on Goodyear and Cooper Tires
BlackHawk Street-H HH11 UHP 225/65R16 100H Passenger Tire for $78.02 (Save $13.96)
Goodyear Wrangler Radial 235/75R15 105S All-Season Tire for $85 (Save $20)
Goodyear Reliant All-Season 215/55R17 94V All-Season Tire for $87 (Save $20)
Goodyear Reliant All-Season 225/65R17 102H All-Season Tire for $100 (Save $20)
Cooper Evolution HT2 235/70R16 106T Tire for $102 (Save $20)
Cooper Discoverer All-Terrain 235/70R16 106T Light Truck & SUV Tire for $108 (Save $20)
Cooper Evolution HT2 255/70R16 111S Passenger/Truck/SUV Tire for $115 (Save $20)
Pirelli Scorpion All Season 265/50R20 SUV/Crossover Tire for $195.79 (Save $42.71)
Laptop deals at Walmart Black Friday sale
Save on a Lenovo Legion 5 Pro or MSI Katana gaming laptop
If you're in the market for a new Samsung Galaxy tablet or laptop, these are some of the hot offers available during the Walmart Black Friday sale. Our testers named the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro the best value among gaming laptops.
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 8.7-Inch Tablet (32GB, Wi-Fi) for $109 (Save $50)
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16-inch Gaming Laptop with AMD Ryzen 7 5800H and RTX 3070 for $1,099 (Save $199.97)
MSI Katana GF66 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop with Intel Gen i7-12650H and RTX 3070Ti for $1,199.00 (Save $500)
ASUS ROG Strix G15 15.6" with AMD Ryzen 7 6800H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Graphics for $1,349 (Save $150)
Tech deals at Walmart Black Friday sale
Save on a Google Nest Mini or Vizio soundbar
The JBL Flip 6 is one of our favorite Bluetooth speakers here at Reviewed. Our testers favor this device for its functional design, easy control keys and bold sound. Even better: you can grab this device for $40 off right now at Walmart for all of your upcoming holiday parties.
Netgear Nighthawk AX2400 WiFi 6 Router for $99 (Save $45.95)
Vizio V-Series 5.1 Home Theater Sound Bar with DTS Virtual:X and Bluetooth for $147 (Save $72)
Toy deals at Walmart Black Friday sale
Grab stocking stuffers from LEGO, Barbie and more
Lego Marvel Spider-Man Attack on the Spider Lair for $40 (Save $29.99)
L.O.L. Surprise! Color Change Surprise Mega Pack for $49 (Save $17.22)
Melissa & Doug Top & Bake Wooden Pizza Counter Play Set for $49.97 (Save $15.02)
UnlocX 4 in 1 Modular Gel Ball Blaster for $59.99 (Save $60)
Lego Jurassic World Dominion T. rex & Atrociraptor Dinosaur Breakout for $79.99 (Save $20)
Video game deals at Walmart Black Friday sale
Save on PlayStation 5 and great games like Elden Ring
Dying Light 2 Stay Human for PlayStation 5 for $20 (Save $39.99)
Animal Crossing: New Horizons for Nintendo Switch for $29 (Save $30.99)
Elden Ring for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S for $35 (Save $24.99)
Sonic Frontiers for PlayStation 4 and 5 for $35 (Save $24.99)
Horizon: Forbidden West for PlayStation 4 and 5 for $35 (Save $24.99)
Gotham Knights for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S for $35 (Save $34.99)
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II for PlayStation 5 for $55 (Save $14.99)
Nintendo Switch Bundle with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for $299 (Save $100.99)
Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Console with Extra DualSense Controller and Accessories for $749.99 (Save $90)
Home deals at Walmart Black Friday sale
Save on tool sets, massage chairs and more
Shark Steam & Scrub All-in-One Steam Mop for $79 (Save $100)
SuperFit 2.25HP 2-in-1 Folding Treadmill for $309.99 (Save $182.01)
Vacuum deals at Walmart Black Friday sale
Save on Bissell, Dyson, IonVac and Shark
IonVac 3-in-1 Lightweight Corded Stick Vacuum for $20 (Save $19.98)
Bissell Crosswave Pet Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vacuum for $199 (Save $130)
Mattress deals at Walmart Black Friday sale
Save on Serta Hathaway futon, Leesa mattresses and more
Our in-house testers at Reviewed describe the Leesa Sapira 11" Hybrid Mattress as a dream to sleep on and one of the best ones tested in our labs. The mattress is made of both spring and foam, making it responsive to pressure and allowing for better airflow. Our tester also describes this mattress as having a balanced sleep surface, and right now you can grab it for up to $760.33 off.
Nap Queen Elizabeth 8" Gel Memory Foam Mattress from $119 (Save up to $100)
Novilla 10" Hybrid Mattress from $189.99 (Save up to $154.50)
Zinus Dream Pillow Top 10" Hybrid Mattress from $199 (Save $30)
Leesa Sapira 11" Hybrid Mattress for $980 (Save up to $829.33)
Furniture deals at Walmart Black Friday sale
Save on Better Homes & Gardens furniture and more
Better Homes & Gardens 30-Inch Hinged Storage Ottoman for $54.55 (Save $14.45)
Better Homes & Gardens Granary Modern Farmhouse 36-Inch Console Table from $79 (Save $17.21)
Hillsdale Lancaster Farmhouse 1-Drawer Nightstand Set of 2 from $119 (Save $48)
Woven Paths Open Storage TV Stand for TVs up to 80-Inches from $183.81 (Save $52.01 to $131.19)
Costway Electric Fireplace Wall-Mounted Heater from $189.99 (Save $241.01 to $352.01)
Kitchen deals at Walmart Black Friday sale
Get a killer deal on Pioneer Woman cookware
Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker with Reusable Tumbler for $19.98 (Save $15)
Hamilton Beach 56-Ounce 10-Speed Smoothie Electric Blender for $24.96 (Save $20.03)
KitchenAid 3.5-Cup Food Chopper KFC3510 for $34.88 (Save $10.11)
Tramontina Primaware 18-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set for $39.97 (Save $10)
The Pioneer Woman Blooming Bouquet Aluminum Nonstick 19-Piece Cookware Set for $49
SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker for $59.98 (Save $29.02)
Keurig K-Duo Essentials Single Serve K-Cup Pod & Carafe Coffee Maker for $79 (Save $30)
Fashion deals at Walmart Black Friday sale
Steep savings from Michael Kors and more
Love & Sports Women's Color Band Bike Shorts for $6 (Save $10)
Hanes Men's Soft Cotton Modal Sleep Jogger Pants from $9 (Save $2 to $7.98)
Wrangler Men’s and Big Men’s Regular Fit Jeans with Flex for $13 (Save $6.98)
Everest Unisex Junior School Backpack from $13.80 (Save $7.20)
Love & Sports Women's Long Anorak Jacket with Hood for $16 (Save $26)
Dickies Men's Canvas Hooded Heavyweight Workwear Shirt Jacket for $29.99 (Save $70)
Michael Kors Jet Set Travel Shoulder Tote Handbag from $130.66 (Save $24.33)
Beauty deals at Walmart Black Friday sale
Save on Revlon beauty products, perfume and more
Calvin Klein Obsession Eau de Parfum for Women for $24.49 (Save $72.51)
Revlon Perfect Heat Ceramic Turbo Hair Dryer for $19.99 (Save $5)
Burberry Touch Eau de Parfum for Women for $34.49 (Save $67.51)
Calvin Klein Eternity Eau de Toilette Cologne for Men for $34.49 (Save $41.51)
Coach for Men Eau de Toilette Cologne Spray for $45.49 (Save $39.51)
What is Walmart Plus?
What’s a Walmart Plus membership? Walmart+ is a great subscription service for folks who get their groceries at Walmart. It offers members fuel discounts at participating Murphy USA and Murphy Express gas stations and saves you money on delivery fees with unlimited free delivery.
Being a member of Walmart+ gets you exclusive access to the retailer's sale events, some of which are for subscribers only. You can even get early access to Black Friday deals, free unlimited delivery for orders and cheaper members-only gas prices. A Walmart+ membership also includes a Paramount+ Essential Plan, offering members the ability to stream premium entertainment like Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and even live sports for a full year.
The best part? When you sign up for Walmart+ today, you can get exclusive early access to the retailer's Black Friday deals! Walmart+ members can shop Black Friday doorbuster deals a whopping seven hours earlier than other shoppers.
What are Walmart's Black Friday sales?
Walmart's Black Friday sale typically has many of the best tech, home and kitchen products of the year at some of the best prices on the web. This year, we're expecting exceptional holiday deals on smart tech, countertop appliances and TVs. Today, you can shop Black Friday deals across all categories. Be sure to bookmark this page and check our deals coverage to be the first to know about the best Walmart sales and Black Friday 2022 deals.
Is Black Friday the best time to buy a phone at Walmart?
Black Friday is one of the best times of the year to get a new smartphone at an unmatchable price, including some of the newest phones available on the market. From iPhones to Androids to essentials-only flip phones, there are several Black Friday phone deals for you to choose from. Be on the lookout for early Black Friday sales throughout the entire week to get the best phone deals this holiday shopping season.
When is the Black Friday 2022 sale?
Black Friday 2022 was yesterday, Friday, November 25. Cyber Monday 2022 will take place on Monday, November 28. Every year, Thanksgiving is the last Thursday of November, and each year Black Friday occurs the following day, with Cyber Monday following a few days later.
When does Black Friday start at Walmart?
Black Friday sales are already live at Walmart. The retailer's Black Friday Deals for Days sale officially went live for all shoppers on Monday, November 7 and includes doorbuster deals on laptops, TVs, kitchen appliances, toys and more. Walmart dropped even more early holiday deals on Monday, November 14.
The next lineup of Walmart Black Friday discounts have dropped, and Walmart+ members will get exclusive early access to the sales. Not a Walmart+ member yet? Sign up now to take advantage of the best discounts seven hours before other shoppers.
When does Walmart's Black Friday Sale End?
Walmart sales typically last anywhere from a few days to a week. Some Walmart deals, however, sell out quickly, so you may only have a few hours to scoop up the savings. If you want the best chance at shopping the most popular Walmart deals, consider signing up for Walmart+, the retailer's premium subscription service.
Should I shop Black Friday Walmart deals?
Definitely! The retailer has dropped huge price cuts this Black Friday 2022. Walmart's Black Friday deals feature some of the most popular brands of 2022, so you're sure to find savings to your liking at the superstore.
What is Walmart Deals for Days?
Monday, November 7, marked the beginning of Walmart's Black Friday Deals for Days sale. This early access Black Friday deals event featured discounts across all shopping categories including home goods, fashion items, toys and so much more. Even more doorbuster deals went live on Monday, November 14 with Walmart+ members getting exclusive early access to the best deals. Prefer to shop in person? The early in-store Black Friday deals started Wednesday, November 9 in Walmart stores across the country and even more discounts hit shelves Wednesday, November 16.
