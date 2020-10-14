You Can Shop the Viral Amazon Coat (in New Styles) Starting at $85 This Prime Day

Erin Glover/InStyle.com

While 2020 is the year of dumpster fires, 2019 was a much simpler time. It was the year of “The Amazon Coat.” You’ve probably heard of it, seen it, and considered buying it. Today, you can snag the puffer that took over the streets of New York City faster than SoulCycle and Sweetgreen combined for a fraction of its usual price. You know why: It’s Prime Day.

Among the incredible sales live right now — we’re talking about celeb-approved leggings selling for under $50 and best-selling anti-aging serums on sale for under $35 — the Orolay coat is one of the best. Usually, you can shop it for upwards of $247, but the viral style is now just $112. Though it grew in popularity a year ago, it’s still Amazon’s best-selling down jacket. A whopping 11,000-plus customers have reviewed this coat and it still has an impressive 4.4-star rating. So if you’re one to stalk out reviews and comments sections before pressing “add to cart,” you won’t be disappointed by this coat.

View photos

Courtesy

Shop now: from $112 (Originally $247); amazon.com

RELATED: Every Celeb Owns These Jeans, and You Can Have Them for $28 on Prime Day

Though this deal is blindingly good, don’t forget to peek at the brand’s other jackets. For example, you can shop the popular pocketed puffer in Chromatica-esque army grey and army-green hues as well. They’re also on sale for 20 percent off.

Itching for a new style? Try the brand’s fit-for-Aspen (or, ya know, your neighborhood) parka. It has six pockets like the other versions, but has a much more sporty look to it. This is something that would be great to wear while shoveling the driveway or walking the dog. But it also would look chic enough to wear out to dinner. Coming in four earthy tones, the parka usually retails for $140, but thanks to Prime Day you can get it for $126.

Below, shop some of the on-sale styles that are catching our eye. They’ll block out the winter weather and maybe even all memories of 2020. Prices start at just $88. Not finding what you're looking for? Check out this page where all of Orolay's jackets are featured on sale. You can shop styles starting at $85.

View photos

Courtesy

Shop now: from $88 (Originally $110); amazon.com

View photos

Story continues