Shop toy deals at Melissa & Doug for up to 50% off—save on blocks, puzzles and more

Want to get a head start on all your holiday shopping? Treat your youngsters to holiday gifts they’ll love and find incredible savings on cult-favorite toys right now. To get things rolling, simply head on over to the Melissa & Doug early holiday sale to shop for must-have puzzles, blocks and more at a huge discount.

Now through Friday, October 28, shoppers can buy one item and get the second item at 50% off with coupon code BOGOOCT22 (discount will be applied at checkout). While the offer is not available on some products, including outlet items and furniture, the sitewide sale is a great opportunity to save on Melissa & Doug’s kid-approved toys. Better still, with any purchase over $75, you’ll also get free shipping.

If you’re shopping for a toddler or a preschooler, you need to take a look at this Melissa & Doug 100-piece wood blocks set for $27.99. The 1-inch and 2.25-inch blocks come in four colors and nine shapes. These blocks are perfect for keeping little ones occupied for hours and even help build fine motor skills and introduce early math concepts. If you want a fun toy with an educational angle, this will be a perfect gift.

For a young child that loves an interactive toy with sounds, the Melissa & Doug farm animals sound puzzle for $16.99 could be the perfect gift—and an affordable option, too. This 8-piece wooden puzzle features realistic animal sounds which encourage matching and listening skills and is the perfect addition to your child’s puzzle collection. The full-color puzzle pieces, along with the sound, will get the attention of any young child and keep them busy—perfect for toddlers all the way up to preschoolers.

Since toys will be a hot commodity this holiday season, get your shopping done early rather than late because with shipping delays and demand, you’ll want to make sure you have all the hottest toys of the year in time for the holidays.

