Shop today's Wayfair Labor Day sale for up to 70% off furniture, cookware and home décor

Breathe new life into your home at the Wayfair Labor Day sale with deals on furniture, rugs and more.

Labor Day 2022 is finally here and if you're enjoying a day off browsing for bargains, we've got some great news. . If you are looking to score a few new home furnishings, cute décor or organization solutions, the Wayfair Labor Day sale is here to help. Today's special holiday sale has deals on hundreds of stylish pieces fit for any home.

Shop Wayfair Labor Day deals

The home shopping outlet is currently hosting its Labor Day sale with discounts up to 70% today, September 5. These savings apply to bedding threads, kitchen tools and stylish furniture for inside and outside your home.

5 best Labor Day deals at Wayfair

Upscale your home with these top deals from the Wayfair Labour Day sale.

Furniture deals at Wayfair's Labor Day sale

Shop today's best Wayfair Labor Day deals on indoor and outdoor furniture.

Add more comfort to every room in your home with these discounts on indoor and outdoor furniture. You can find savings on accessories for your patio and expansive sofas to turn your living room into a cool social spot. Whatever your preference, there are a variety of sets and items to score right now.

Kitchen deals at Wayfair's Labor Day sale

Shop the best kitchen deals at Wayfair's Labor Day sale from Cuisinart, All-Clad and Breville.

Whether you're in charge of dinner or want to add extra style to the dining room, these Wayfair Labor Day deals on kitchen essentials are great scores. You can get chic plates that fit any table, powerful appliances to help you make tasty treats and so much more.

Bedding and bath deals at Wayfair's Labor Day sale

These deals from the Wayfair Labor Day sale help make your bedroom and bathroom all the cozier.

Wayfair deals can help get your bathroom and bedroom all the better this fall. There are bath essentials that are as absorbent as they are stylish, plus pieces for your bedroom that will make it feel extra cozy. Shop the best deals below.

Homegoods deals at Wayfair's Labor Day sale

Shop these home deals at Wayfair's Labor Day sale to save big on ClosetMaid, Lark Manor and more.

For extra splashes of style throughout your home, Wayfair has plenty of home goods on sale right now. Items available include organizational setups, stylish rugs to brighten up a room and more. Shop fast because these great deals will certainly sell out fast.

Labor Day 2022 shopping guide

When is Labor Day 2022?

Labor Day is a federal holiday that celebrates the contributions and successes of American workers. Observed annually on the first Monday of September, this year the holiday falls today, September 5. Labor Day weekend has unofficially become known as the end of summer and is often celebrated with incredible sales on back-to-school essentials, appliances, smart tech, furniture, kitchen tools and more.

What are the best deals on Labor Day 2022?

Labor Day is the best time to shop mega markdowns on brands like Samsung, Apple, All-Clad and more ahead of the Black Friday 2022 shopping rush. Historically, the best Labor Day deals are on home appliances, furniture and more—all of which you can find at Wayfair right now.

Some of today's best Labor Day deals at Wayfair can be found with rugs, kitchen appliances and all types of furniture available in a variety of styles. You can even get help organizing your clothes with the ClosetMaid system starter, available for as low as $152.09 thanks to a 24% discount. Able to slide easily into your closet, you'll get five shelves and three rods to hang your coats and store your pants.

When did Labor Day sales start?

Most Labor Day sales started in mid-August. Today, we are seeing tons of Labor Day 2022 deals on everything from patio furniture to home appliances. Today, you can shop doorbuster deals from the likes of Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and more.

Where should I shop this Labor Day?

If you're looking to update the essential pieces of your home, Wayfair is the place to shop. From compact sleep essentials to expansive furniture pieces, there are tons of home essentials on sale for great prices this Labor Day.

Shop the Wayfair Labor Day sale

