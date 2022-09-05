Shop today's Wayfair Labor Day sale for up to 70% off furniture, cookware and home décor

Jon Winkler, Reviewed
·4 min read
Breathe new life into your home at the Wayfair Labor Day sale with deals on furniture, rugs and more.
Breathe new life into your home at the Wayfair Labor Day sale with deals on furniture, rugs and more.

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Labor Day 2022 is finally here and if you're enjoying a day off browsing for bargains, we've got some great news. . If you are looking to score a few new home furnishings, cute décor or organization solutions, the Wayfair Labor Day sale is here to help. Today's special holiday sale has deals on hundreds of stylish pieces fit for any home.

Shop Wayfair Labor Day deals

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep deals coming every Sunday through Friday.

The home shopping outlet is currently hosting its Labor Day sale with discounts up to 70% today, September 5. These savings apply to bedding threads, kitchen tools and stylish furniture for inside and outside your home.

Labor Day 2022 sales: Shop today’s 90 best Labor Day 2022 sales at Lowe's, Best Buy, Amazon and more

Labor Day 2022: What stores are open today? Hours for Walmart, Target, The Home Depot

Lowe’s Labor Day sale: The 30+ best deals on appliances, furniture and tools

5 best Labor Day deals at Wayfair

Upscale your home with these top deals from the Wayfair Labour Day sale.
Upscale your home with these top deals from the Wayfair Labour Day sale.

  1. Winston Porter Callicoon 6-Piece Egyptian-Quality Cotton Towel Set for $57.99 (Save $78.51)

  2. Cuisinart SmartPower Duet 500 Watt Blender/Food Processor for $72.83 (Save $107.17)

  3. Foundstone Gwen 46-Inch Console Table from $109 (Save $258 to $305.01)

  4. Sol 72 Outdoor Tegan Patio Bar Stool (Set of 2) for $243.99 (Save $428.81)

  5. Andover Mills Gillies 4-Person Dining Set for $409.99 (Save $349.01)

Furniture deals at Wayfair's Labor Day sale

Shop today's best Wayfair Labor Day deals on indoor and outdoor furniture.
Shop today's best Wayfair Labor Day deals on indoor and outdoor furniture.

Add more comfort to every room in your home with these discounts on indoor and outdoor furniture. You can find savings on accessories for your patio and expansive sofas to turn your living room into a cool social spot. Whatever your preference, there are a variety of sets and items to score right now.

Kitchen deals at Wayfair's Labor Day sale

Shop the best kitchen deals at Wayfair's Labor Day sale from Cuisinart, All-Clad and Breville.
Shop the best kitchen deals at Wayfair's Labor Day sale from Cuisinart, All-Clad and Breville.

Whether you're in charge of dinner or want to add extra style to the dining room, these Wayfair Labor Day deals on kitchen essentials are great scores. You can get chic plates that fit any table, powerful appliances to help you make tasty treats and so much more.

Bedding and bath deals at Wayfair's Labor Day sale

These deals from the Wayfair Labor Day sale help make your bedroom and bathroom all the cozier.
These deals from the Wayfair Labor Day sale help make your bedroom and bathroom all the cozier.

Wayfair deals can help get your bathroom and bedroom all the better this fall. There are bath essentials that are as absorbent as they are stylish, plus pieces for your bedroom that will make it feel extra cozy. Shop the best deals below.

Homegoods deals at Wayfair's Labor Day sale

Shop these home deals at Wayfair's Labor Day sale to save big on ClosetMaid, Lark Manor and more.
Shop these home deals at Wayfair's Labor Day sale to save big on ClosetMaid, Lark Manor and more.

For extra splashes of style throughout your home, Wayfair has plenty of home goods on sale right now. Items available include organizational setups, stylish rugs to brighten up a room and more. Shop fast because these great deals will certainly sell out fast.

Labor Day 2022 shopping guide

When is Labor Day 2022?

Labor Day is a federal holiday that celebrates the contributions and successes of American workers. Observed annually on the first Monday of September, this year the holiday falls today, September 5. Labor Day weekend has unofficially become known as the end of summer and is often celebrated with incredible sales on back-to-school essentials, appliances, smart tech, furniture, kitchen tools and more.

What are the best deals on Labor Day 2022?

Labor Day is the best time to shop mega markdowns on brands like Samsung, Apple, All-Clad and more ahead of the Black Friday 2022 shopping rush. Historically, the best Labor Day deals are on home appliances, furniture and more—all of which you can find at Wayfair right now.

Some of today's best Labor Day deals at Wayfair can be found with rugs, kitchen appliances and all types of furniture available in a variety of styles. You can even get help organizing your clothes with the ClosetMaid system starter, available for as low as $152.09 thanks to a 24% discount. Able to slide easily into your closet, you'll get five shelves and three rods to hang your coats and store your pants.

Labor Day 2022 TV deals: Save on Samsung, TCL and LG

When did Labor Day sales start?

Most Labor Day sales started in mid-August. Today, we are seeing tons of Labor Day 2022 deals on everything from patio furniture to home appliances. Today, you can shop doorbuster deals from the likes of Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and more.

Where should I shop this Labor Day?

If you're looking to update the essential pieces of your home, Wayfair is the place to shop. From compact sleep essentials to expansive furniture pieces, there are tons of home essentials on sale for great prices this Labor Day.

Shop the Wayfair Labor Day sale

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Labor Day 2022 sale: Wayfair deals on kitchen, home and bath items

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Save up to $500 at the Purple mattress Labor Day 2022 sale—shop the dreamy deals today

    Purple is one of our favorite sleep retailers and right now, you can get up to $500 off its flagship mattress during this Labor Day mattress sale.

  • Shop the Leesa Labor Day sale for up to $700 off quality mattresses and get free pillows

    End the summer season with dreamy savings at this Leesa Labor Day 2022 sale. Save up to $700 on quality Leesa mattresses right now.

  • 30+ incredible Labor Day 2022 TV deals from LG, Samsung, TCL and Hisense

    Bring new dimensions to your home movie night with these amazing Labor Day 2022 TV deals on screens from top developers available now.

  • Cozy up to $350 off luxurious Saatva mattresses at this Labor Day 2022 sale

    Get a resort-worthy sleep in your own bedroom by shopping Saatva's Labor Day 2022 sale and saving up to $350 on luxurious mattresses.

  • Shop the Casper mattress Labor Day 2022 sale for dreamy discounts of up to $600

    Casper makes mattresses known for quality and affordability. Shop the brand's Labor Day 2022 sale to save up to $600 on Reviewed-approved sleepers.

  • Amazon Labor Day deals are here—shop 70+ deals on Apple, Bissell, iRobot and Revlon

    Shop today's best Labor Day deals at Amazon on robot vacuums, air fryers, clothes and earbuds. Save on Bissell, iRobot, Apple and more..

  • Walmart's Labor Day sale is here—save on Apple, LG, Ninja and Bose

    Shop the Walmart Labor Day 2022 sale for incredible deals on Bissell, Samsung, Ninja, Revlon and more. Shop our favorite doorbuster deals today.

  • Five new recipes to make the most of your courgettes

    MEAL PLAN: In her third ingredient-focused meal plan, Emily Weinstein shares five ways to make the most of courgette season

  • Canada's women's 3x3 basketball team wins FIBA series stop in Montreal

    The Canadian women's 3x3 basketball team went undefeated en route to their third FIBA Women's Series title of the year on Saturday in Montreal. Canada defeated France's under-24 squad 19-18 in the final after the game was moved to an indoor venue following a 30-minute rain delay. The Canadians led 14-13 with 3:38 remaining when play stopped. Edmonton's Michelle Plouffe led Canada to five victories in the tournament with 30 points, while her twin sister Katherine finished with a game-high 12 poin

  • Flames' social media account roasts hecklers after showing support for Calgary Pride

    The Calgary Flames temporarily changed their social media profile pictures to support the LGBTQ+ community during Calgary Pride, pulling no punches in their replies to disapproving hecklers.

  • Ottawa's Dabrowski and Mexico's Olmos advance to women's doubles quarters U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos have advanced to the women's doubles quarterfinals of the U.S. Open. Dabrowski and Olmos beat Japan's Ena Shibahara and Asia Muhammad of the United States 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (8) on Sunday at the Grand Slam event. They'll play the third-seeded Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova, both from the Czech Republic, in Tuesday's quarterfinal. Dabrowski and Olmos, the tournament's fifth seed, won a single tiebreak to Shibahara and

  • Andreescu out of US Open after straight-sets loss to Garcia in third round

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu has fallen out of the U.S. Open with a 6-3, 6-2 loss to France's Caroline Garcia in third-round play on Friday night. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., kept it close early when she tied things up at 2-2 in the opening set, capped by a Garcia backhand forced error. Garcia then went on to win four of the next five games to win the set, with three of her four points in Game 9 coming from errors on Andreescu's part. In the second set, Andreescu was able to tie it u

  • Brandon Banks scores two fourth-quarter touchdowns in Labour Day return to Hamilton

    HAMILTON — Brandon Banks scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to earn the Toronto Argonauts a 28-8 Labour Day victory over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on a misty Monday afternoon. Banks, in his first year with Toronto after playing eight seasons with Hamilton, capped a double-reverse at 3:33 to effectively silence the Tim Hortons Field gathering of 25,266, a record for a Ticats game at the venue. The TD came after Toronto linebacker Henoc Muamba stopped quarterback Jalen Morton short on a third-down

  • Rivalry renewed: Canada advances to face U.S. in final at women's hockey worlds

    For Canada to defend its women's world hockey title, it needs to put finishing touches on what's been a work in progress throughout the tournament. Archrival United States has been a scoring machine in Denmark, while Canada's tinkered with forward lines in an effort to find chemistry. Canada may have established that in time for Sunday's gold-medal game against the U.S. in Herning, if Saturday's 8-1 semifinal win over Switzerland is an indication. Canada scored the types of goals it will likely

  • Verstappen milks applause from Orange Army after win at home

    ZANDVOORT, Netherlands — Max Verstappen stood on his car to milk the applause as the 100,000-strong Orange Army engulfed their national hero in a sea of their favorite color after he won the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday. A second straight win at the Zandvoort track by the seaside; a fourth straight win for the first time in his career and already a 30th overall; a 109-point lead with only seven races left. That orange wave is carrying him to a second straight world title. “It’s nice to see all the

  • Stars sign Jake Oettinger to 3-year deal

    The Stars have managed to keep the price down on a potential star in goal.

  • Canada defeats U.S. to capture gold at women's hockey worlds

    Canada had to find a different way to win a women's world hockey title after its Olympic triumph earlier this year and world championship gold a year ago. This edition was a work in progress throughout the tournament in Denmark, but Canada played its best game of the tournament in Sunday's 2-1 win over archrival U.S. in the final. The Canadian women won their third major international title in the span of a year after beating the U.S. 3-2 for Olympic gold in February in Beijing, and 3-2 in overt

  • Bichette's bases-clearing double leads Jays past Pirates 4-1

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bo Bichette hit a tiebreaking three-run double in the seventh inning to lift the Toronto Blue Jays to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday night. The Blue Jays won for the fourth time in five games and maintained their lead for the third and final wild card in the American League. Toronto drew within six games of the division-leading New York Yankees in the AL East race. George Springer and Bichette each had two hits for the Blue Jays, who can sweep the three-g

  • Tributes pour in for Eli Palfreyman, Ontario junior hockey captain who died after collapsing at tourney

    Eli Palfreyman was the kind of hockey player you wanted on your team and you didn't want to have to play against, says the Ayr Centennials' vice-president, among those paying tribute to the popular captain who died this week during a junior tournament. "Eli was the wonderful captain that we were looking forward to have," Shantz said Thursday outside the North Dumfries Community Complex in the southern Ontario community. "As a captain on the ice, nobody took liberties with any of our players or t

  • Stampeders looking to return to winning ways against Elks in Labour Day Classic

    CALGARY — Jake Maier has redemption on his mind heading into Monday’s game between his Calgary Stampeders and the Edmonton Elks. After being on the losing end of a 32-20 decision to the Elks during the 2021 Labour Day Classic, the Calgary quarterback is hoping for a much better outcome this time around. “It’s a new year, new game, new opponent, new style,” said Maier, who earned the nod from coach Dave Dickenson as Calgary’s starting quarterback over Bo Levi Mitchell for the second straight game