Shop the best books for the sports fan in your life

You’ve seen them dominate on the court, slopes or in the Olympics. Now, these same athletes are sharing intimate stories of their upbringing and rise to fame in their own words. For the sports enthusiast in your life who happens to be a bookworm, we’ve got a great roundup of the best books to gift any fan of the game.

From the story behind a popular television program to a children’s book with an incredible lesson, read on to see what we curated and order yours with Amazon Prime’s two-day free shipping option to guarantee a Christmas day delivery.

Yahoo Sports is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change.

Friday Night Lights

The inspiration behind the critically acclaimed show, Friday Night Lights tells the story of the 1988 Permian High School Panthers football team from Odessa, Texas and their pursuit of the Texas state championship.

Shop it: $11

Rise: My Story

Decorated Olympian Lindsey Vonn is opening up about her upbringing, love of skiing and her roller-coaster personal life in the public eye. For the first time, the seven-time world champion is telling her story on her terms.

Shop it: $26

Ask A Footballer

Liverpool James Milner answer burning questions from his fans with the help of co-author Oliver Kay, Chief Football Correspondent for The Times. It’s a hilarious, but truthful look inside the daily life of one of the world’s most popular athletes.

Shop it: $24

Basketball (and Other Things)

Selected by former President Barack Obama as one of the best books he read in 2017, Basketball (and Other Things) is a deep dive into one of the most popular sports in America. Readers are presented with a set of poignant and hilarious questions from basketball history, with arguments and answers explained with the wit and wisdom that author Shea Serrano is so well-known for.

Shop it: $12

My World

Six-time Tour de France champions Peter Sagan is just 29 years old and is already heading into the history books as one of cycling’s best. The bike racing fan in your life will love his honest account about his relationship with fellow riders, his heroes, and how he copes with the expectation of success.

Shop it: $20

Beautiful on the Outside: A Memoir

Adam Rippon soared to Olympic fame and now that the figure skater has retired, he’s recounting his journey in a hilarious fashion. From the homeschooled kid life in Scranton, Pennsylvania to the world stage, there are plenty of tales of disasters and self-delusions that feel all too relatable.

Shop it: $19

Epoca: The Tree of Ecrof

Created by NBA great Kobe Bryant, Epoca: The Tree of Ecrof takes place in an alternate classical world dominated by sports and a magical power called grana. It’s the perfect children’s book for the aspiring athlete or the biggest Mamba fan.

Shop it: $17