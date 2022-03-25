Shop Target’s Spring Home Event: Get up to 40% off kitchen items, 25% off furniture and more

Ellie Conley
·3 min read

Refreshing your home can be fun but also expensive. Yes, you may want all new stuff, but that comes at a price. Lucky for you (and me), Target’s Spring Home Event is on right now, and you can get up to 40% off.

You can save some major cash on everything from kitchen appliances and furniture to bedding, towels, organization essentials and vacuums. It’s all marked down so that you can get more bang for your buck.

The top five highlights from Target’s Spring Home Event include:

As for the nitty-gritty details: With some of these deals, you’ll need to pay extra attention to the product page and “clip” the coupon or save the offer to your Target Circle account (sign up here if you haven’t yet). The item you’re shopping may not show the discounted price, but when you add it to your cart, your savings will appear under “discounts” near the cart’s subtotal. Keep this in mind as you shop to rack up all the savings.

Additionally, if you need or want your items faster, you can choose in-store pickup, drive-up pickup or same-day delivery via Shipt, so you don’t have to wait by the mailbox or even enter the store.

What are you waiting for? Get to work on your home mood board and fill up your cart ASAP. You have until April 9 to shop these deals and score your favorites while they’re still in stock.

1. CRUXGG 6-in-1 9-Quart Air Fryer with TriZone Technology, $67.99 (Orig. $169.99)

Use this top-rated air fryer to cook two different foods at once or one large meal. It features six touch-activated cooking presets, including air fry, broil, roast, bake, reheat and dehydrate. Plus, it’s 60% off right now!

2. Shark EZ Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum with XL Self-Empty Base, $449.99 (Orig. $579.99)

Now, this is a deal! Score yourself a Shark Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum with advanced navigation for $180 off. You can keep your floors clean with minimal effort. Having people over for Christmas? Turn it on to quickly clean up before your guests arrive or after they’ve left to sweep up their crumbs. This vacuum has an extra-large self-emptying base you can easily dump into the trash.

3. Sealy Standard/Queen Chill Pillow with Microban Antimicrobial Protection, $15.99 (Orig. $16)

These cooling pillows will help you get a better night’s sleep — or at least one that’s sweat-free. Their breathable knit fabric releases trapped heat to keep your head cool and comfortable.

4. Brightroom Rolling Triple Laundry Sorter with Hangbar, $32 (Orig. $40)

Sort your dirty laundry and hang up the clean clothes with this sorter and hangbar in one. Your laundry room will feel instantly more organized.

5. Costway 4-Piece Velvet Dining Chair Accent Leisure Chair Armless Side Chair, $381.99 (Orig. $709.99)

If you’ve been looking for new dining chairs, you know that this four-chair set is a steal! It comes out to less than $100 per chair, and you can get them in gray, green, pink or beige velvet with brass hardware.

If you liked this article, check out all the best places to score Le Creuset cookware on sale right now.

