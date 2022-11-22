Shop sweaters, jeans, shoes and more for 50% off with Everlane's Black Friday sale

Shop the best deals on Everlane for Black Friday.

Bargain hunters rejoice! Black Friday early sales are here, and we're tracking the best deals all week. If you're looking to give the gift of an upgraded wardrobe, then look no further. Everlane has serious deals on everything from denim and outwear to t-shirts and cozy shorts.

Looking for something cozy? The Organic Cotton Waffle Henley prices in at $25, or 50% off the original price. What about a new sneaker that goes with anything? The Forever Sneaker is normally $65, but its Black Friday sale rings in at a cool $39. Here are the best deals from Everlane's Black Friday deals.

The 5 best deals

Women's clothing

Get the best deals on women's tops, sweaters, pants, denim and more.

Check out seriously low prices on women's clothing.

Men's clothing

Shop sales on men's pants, outerwear, sweaters and more.

Men's clothing deals include classic sweaters, new pants and a comfortable pair of jeans.

Accessories

Scarves, bags and shoes that are way more than stocking stuffers.

These accessories are sure to make great holiday gifts.

