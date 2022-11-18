Shop sales rise but remain below pre-pandemic levels

Woman looking at clothes in a shop
Woman looking at clothes in a shop

UK retail sales increased in October but remain below pre-pandemic levels as the cost of living hits households, official figures show.

Sales volumes rose by 0.6% following a 1.5% drop in September, according the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The rebound followed weak sales in September due to shops being open for fewer hours or closing for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, the ONS said.

But the uptick was not seen by food stores, which saw sales drop.

