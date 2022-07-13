Get up to 30% off on the best laptop deals this Prime Day

David Kender and Mark Brezinski, Reviewed
·3 min read
Bring home the savings on laptops and computing devices this Prime Day.
Bring home the savings on laptops and computing devices this Prime Day.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Amazon Prime Day is here, returning for its second and final day. Laptops are a perennial favorite on this massive shopping holiday, as consumers are able to shop deep discounts across a wide variety of brands not only at Amazon, but also Best Buy, Walmart, and others.

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ’em coming every Sunday through Friday.

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Shop the 160+ best Amazon Prime Day deals right now

Here's every store running competing Prime Day sales: Shop the best deals from Target, Best Buy, Walmart and more

Updated 1:32 PM EST: We'll be keeping this post updated throughout the rest of the sales event, adding new deals as they pop up and removing any that have sold out. These deals have been selling out fast—if you see something you like, lock it down before it's gone. -Mark Brezinski

Best Prime Day laptop, PC and tablet deals you can shop

Below are the most compelling deals we could find from the biggest retailers offering sales today—something to fit every budget and lifestyle. If you're on the fence, we'd recommend you add it to your cart and then do your research quickly (Reviewed can help with our laptop guides), because items are selling out quickly here on Day 2.

  1. Acer 16-Inch 512GB Predator Triton 500 SE for $1,199.99 (Save $550)

  2. Lenovo Ideapad 3i 14-Inch Laptop at Walmart for $399 (Save $300)

  3. Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13.3-Inch at Amazon for $769 (Save $231)

  4. Apple MacBook Pro 2021 14-inch, M1 Pro chip,16GB RAM, 512GB at Amazon for $1,800 (Save $200) 

  5. Lenovo 15.6-Inch 256GB Yoga 7i 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop at Best Buy for $649.99 (Save $150)

  6. Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop at Amazon for $700 (Save $140)

  7. HP 11.6-Inch Chromebook, 4GB RAM, 32GB at Walmart for $98 (Save $127)

  8. Asus Chromebook Flip C434TA-DSM4T at Amazon for $300 (Save $106)

  9. Fire HD 10 Tablet Gaming Bundle including Fire HD 10 Tablet and Luna Controller for $114.98 (Save $105)

  10. Microsoft 12.3-Inch 64GB Touchscreen Surface Laptop Go at Best Buy for $299.99 (Save $100)

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Shopping guide

Amazon laptop, PC and tablet deals for Prime Day

Prime Day 2022: The best deals on laptops at Amazon
Prime Day 2022: The best deals on laptops at Amazon

Whether you need a new laptop for college or a durable tablet for younger kids, there's no shortage of computing firepower during Prime Day.

Shop the Amazon sale

Best Buy laptop, PC and tablet deals for Prime Day

Prime Day 2022: The best deals on laptops at Best Buy
Prime Day 2022: The best deals on laptops at Best Buy

The blue giant has slashed prices on a number of great options, whether you're shopping for back to school, gaming, or just a basic laptop that does the job.

Shop the Best Buy sale

Walmart laptop, PC and tablet deals for Prime Day

Prime Day 2022: The best deals on laptops at Walmart
Prime Day 2022: The best deals on laptops at Walmart

Walmart is offering a number of rollbacks on laptops and tablets aimed to take it easy on your wallet.

Shop the Walmart sale

What is Amazon Prime Day

If you haven't already heard, Amazon Prime Day is an annual two-day shopping event with thousands of products on sale. The deals at Amazon are exclusively for Amazon Prime members. Not a member? Amazon is currently offering a free, 30-day trial. But it doesn't end at Amazon. Nearly every other major retailer has gotten in on the action, including Walmart, Best Buy, Target, Wayfair, and many more.

Sign up for Amazon Prime

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon Prime Day 2022 started yesterday, July 12, and continues through today, July 13. The deals officially end at 3:00 AM ET on Wednesday, July 12 (midnight July 13th PST). Laptops will continue to pop up on sale and then sell out or lose their discounts throughout the event.

Where can you shop the best Amazon Prime Day TV laptop deals?

You can shop for laptops from Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart by using the links in this article. But you don't have to stop there. Other retailers such as Samsung and B&H Photo are among the many others discounting their laptops today.

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Best Prime Day 2022 Laptop Deals: HP, Dell, and more

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Growlers win 2nd game in franchise history in thriller against Rattlers

    The 2022 CEBL season may not be the perfect inaugural campaign for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they picked up their second win in franchise history with a 93-91 victory over the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Saturday at Memorial University. Brandon Sampson scored the Elam Ending layup to end the back-and-forth affair, as the CEBL's third-leading point scorer continued his excellent form by leading his team with 22 points while also picking up four rebounds. Terry Thomas also had a strong performan

  • Hello, Patrice? New Bruins coach already making right calls

    BOSTON (AP) — Jim Montgomery has a lot of work to do to prepare for his first season as the Boston Bruins' head coach. He knew just where to start: by reaching out to captain Patrice Bergeron to make sure the five-time Selke Award winner will be back in a Bruins uniform for a 19th season. “That was my first phone call,” Montgomery said on Monday at a news conference to meet the local media 10 days after he was hired to replace Bruce Cassidy. “I don’t have to go into the locker room very much if

  • NHL free agents who can shake up the offseason

    Several big names are already off the board but there are still a number of intriguing players hitting the market this week.

  • FIFA, Qatar prepare beer policy for soccer fans at World Cup

    DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Beer with alcohol is expected to be sold at World Cup stadiums in Qatar but fans may be allowed to take only non-alcoholic drinks to their seats. FIFA and Qatari organizers are still working on plans to serve all fans who want to drink at games when the tournament starts in November in the Muslim-majority country. Hospitality packages offering “premium beverages” at stadiums have been sold since February 2021 but a policy for most fans at the eight venues and long-time World C

  • Toronto FC acquires Canadian midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye from Colorado Rapids

    Toronto FC acquired Mark-Anthony Kaye on Friday, paying the Colorado Rapids a hefty price for the Canadian international midfielder. To get Kaye, Toronto gave up teenage Canadian midfielder Ralph Priso, up to US$1.05 million in general allocation money, a 2023 international roster spot and a first-round MLS SuperDraft pick. Colorado will receive $350,000 in allocation money in 2022 and $425,000 in 2023, plus $250,000 in either 2023 or 2024 allocation money depending on Kaye’s roster status. As p

  • Redblacks' QB Masoli takes to social media to question Marino's behaviour, suspension

    Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli took to social media Tuesday night to address the vicious hit that knocked him out of last week's road loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Roughrider defensive lineman Garrett Marino was ejected in the fourth quarter of Saskatchewan's 28-13 home win Friday night after diving into Masoli's legs as he threw a pass. With Masoli on the ground, Marino flexed his muscles and gestured to the Mosaic Stadium crowd in celebration as he left the field followin

  • Injury-riddled Vancouver Whitecaps look to bounce back in Cincinnati

    VANCOUVER — It'll be a battered and bruised Vancouver Whitecaps side that heads to Ohio in search of redemption this week. The 'Caps (7-9-3) are down eight players heading into a Wednesday matchup with FC Cincinnati (7-5-5). That number may grow to nine, depending on how midfielder Leonard Owusu recovers after taking a boot to the head in training on Tuesday. Missing men is simply part of soccer, said head coach Vanni Sartini. "Every team has an issue during the season with injuries," he said. "

  • Canadians Dayne St. Clair, Kamal Miller headed to MLS all-star game

    Canadian goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair should feel right at home at the MLS all-star game next month. The Aug. 10 contest against Mexico's Liga MX all-stars is taking place at Allianz Field in Minnesota, where St. Clair plays his club soccer. Minnesota coach Adrian Heath will coach the MLS all-stars. "It's big for me personally and the club," said St. Clair, who will be joined at the game by Loons teammate Emanuel Reynoso. Fellow Canadian Kamal Miller, a defender with CF Montreal, was chosen as one

  • Former NHLer Andrew Ference shares crazy story from his time with Oilers

    Former Edmonton Oilers captain Andrew Ference was best known as a fiery character in his playing days, and this story from 2014 is another glaring example.

  • Inflation, rising fees are pricing families, kids out of organized sports

    Mohammed Hussain's three children are all in organized sports. His 14-year-old daughter and two sons, aged 12 and eight, are on hockey teams, and he is upfront about how expensive that can be. "It takes a chunk out of your paycheque," the Edmonton man said. "We feel a punch with the equipment right now. Kids grow like weeds at this age group," Hussain said. "We haven't even gotten into fuel charges ... how much gas people are spending just trying to get the games in. With three kids, we're all o

  • Timbers success in Seattle continues, topple Sounders 3-0

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jaroslaw Niezgoda scored in the 24th minute, Santiago Moreno and Dairon Asprilla connected late in the second half and the Portland Timbers remained unbeaten in their past seven regular-season games in Seattle with a 3-0 victory over the Sounders on Saturday. The victory continued a run of success for the Timbers playing three hours to the north against their most heated rival. Portland has not lost a regular-season match to the Sounders in Seattle since May 27, 2017. That stretch

  • Matt Murray eager to turn page with Maple Leafs

    A Maple Leafs fan in his childhood, Matt Murray has now been touted to solve the franchise's issues in the net and steer the team towards playoff success.

  • Blue Jays' Guerrero has throw break mitt, M's win 8th in row

    SEATTLE (AP) — Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a throw bust through the webbing of his glove and the Seattle Mariners took advantage for their eighth straight win, beating Toronto 6-5 Sunday on two home runs by Carlos Santana. “Baseball can be cruel sometimes when things aren’t going right,” Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said. A day after Santana hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning for a 2-1 win, he connected for a go-ahead, two-run drive in the eighth. The Mariners are

  • Montreal Canadiens re-sign forward Mchael Pezzetta, defenceman Corey Schueneman

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of depth players Monday. The club announced forward Michael Pezzetta has inked a one-year contract, while defenceman Corey Schueneman agreed to the same term on two-way deal. Pezzetta will earn $US750,000 in 2022-23, while Schueneman is also set to make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, in the NHL level next season, and $275,000 in the American Hockey League. Pezzetta played 51 games for the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering five goals and 1

  • Report: Johnny Gaudreau has 'massive offer' on the table from Flames

    Johnny Gaudreau is about to become an extremely rich man, regardless of where he chooses to sign.

  • Montreal Canadiens re-sign forward Mchael Pezzetta, defenceman Corey Schueneman

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of depth players Monday. The club announced forward Michael Pezzetta has inked a one-year contract, while defenceman Corey Schueneman agreed to the same term on two-way deal. Pezzetta will earn $US750,000 in 2022-23, while Schueneman is also set to make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, in the NHL level next season, and $275,000 in the American Hockey League. Pezzetta played 51 games for the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering five goals and 1

  • AP source: Wayne Rooney agrees to coach DC United

    Wayne Rooney has agreed to coach D.C. United in Major League Soccer, a person with knowledge of the move said. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday because the deal had not been announced. The longtime English soccer star played for the MLS club in 2018 and 2019. Once visa paperwork is complete, Rooney is set to replace interim coach Chad Ashton, who replaced Hernan Losada earlier this season. D.C. United is tied with Chicago for the fewest points in the 28-t

  • Predators sign Filip Forsberg to $68M, 8-year contract

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators have re-signed Filip Forsberg to a $68 million, eight-year contract with an $8.5 million annual salary cap hit. The team announced the deal Saturday, getting Forsberg locked up before he could hit the open market when NHL free agency opens next week. He's now under contract through 2030. Forsberg, who turns 28 in August, is coming off the best season of his career. The native of Ostervala, Sweden, set career highs with 42 goals, 42 assists and 84 p

  • St. Andrews still packs appeal and a test through centuries

    ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Jack Nicklaus posed atop the Swilcan Bridge, birdied the last hole he ever played in a major championship and had no intention of ever returning to St. Andrews, not wanting anything to dilute from such a powerful ending to an incomparable career. That was 17 years ago. And those plans changed when St. Andrews wanted to make Nicklaus an honorary citizen on occasion of the 150th British Open. The only other Americans given that distinction were Bobby Jones and Benjamin

  • Alliance down Bandits to snap 8-game skid

    The Montreal Alliance snapped an eight-game losing skid with an 89-72 win over the visiting Fraser Valley Bandits on Monday night at the Verdun Auditorium. The Alliance improve to 4-10 on the season with six games left on their schedule. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Montreal, with guard Isiah Osborne leading the way with a game-high 22 points to go along five rebounds and three assists. Nathan Cayo and Hernst Laroche added 16 and 15 points, respectively, while Alain Louis an