Get up to 30% off on the best laptop deals this Prime Day

Bring home the savings on laptops and computing devices this Prime Day.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Amazon Prime Day is here, returning for its second and final day. Laptops are a perennial favorite on this massive shopping holiday, as consumers are able to shop deep discounts across a wide variety of brands not only at Amazon, but also Best Buy, Walmart, and others.

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ’em coming every Sunday through Friday.

►Amazon Prime Day 2022: Shop the 160+ best Amazon Prime Day deals right now

►Here's every store running competing Prime Day sales: Shop the best deals from Target, Best Buy, Walmart and more

Updated 1:32 PM EST: We'll be keeping this post updated throughout the rest of the sales event, adding new deals as they pop up and removing any that have sold out. These deals have been selling out fast—if you see something you like, lock it down before it's gone. -Mark Brezinski

Best Prime Day laptop, PC and tablet deals you can shop

Below are the most compelling deals we could find from the biggest retailers offering sales today—something to fit every budget and lifestyle. If you're on the fence, we'd recommend you add it to your cart and then do your research quickly (Reviewed can help with our laptop guides), because items are selling out quickly here on Day 2.

Story continues

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Shopping guide

Amazon laptop, PC and tablet deals for Prime Day

Prime Day 2022: The best deals on laptops at Amazon

Whether you need a new laptop for college or a durable tablet for younger kids, there's no shortage of computing firepower during Prime Day.

Shop the Amazon sale

Best Buy laptop, PC and tablet deals for Prime Day

Prime Day 2022: The best deals on laptops at Best Buy

The blue giant has slashed prices on a number of great options, whether you're shopping for back to school, gaming, or just a basic laptop that does the job.

Shop the Best Buy sale

Walmart laptop, PC and tablet deals for Prime Day

Prime Day 2022: The best deals on laptops at Walmart

Walmart is offering a number of rollbacks on laptops and tablets aimed to take it easy on your wallet.

Shop the Walmart sale

What is Amazon Prime Day

If you haven't already heard, Amazon Prime Day is an annual two-day shopping event with thousands of products on sale. The deals at Amazon are exclusively for Amazon Prime members. Not a member? Amazon is currently offering a free, 30-day trial. But it doesn't end at Amazon. Nearly every other major retailer has gotten in on the action, including Walmart, Best Buy, Target, Wayfair, and many more.

Sign up for Amazon Prime

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon Prime Day 2022 started yesterday, July 12, and continues through today, July 13. The deals officially end at 3:00 AM ET on Wednesday, July 12 (midnight July 13th PST). Laptops will continue to pop up on sale and then sell out or lose their discounts throughout the event.

Where can you shop the best Amazon Prime Day TV laptop deals?

You can shop for laptops from Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart by using the links in this article. But you don't have to stop there. Other retailers such as Samsung and B&H Photo are among the many others discounting their laptops today.

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Best Prime Day 2022 Laptop Deals: HP, Dell, and more