Get up to 30% off on the best laptop deals this Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day is here, returning for its second and final day. Laptops are a perennial favorite on this massive shopping holiday, as consumers are able to shop deep discounts across a wide variety of brands not only at Amazon, but also Best Buy, Walmart, and others.
Best Prime Day laptop, PC and tablet deals you can shop
Below are the most compelling deals we could find from the biggest retailers offering sales today—something to fit every budget and lifestyle. If you're on the fence, we'd recommend you add it to your cart and then do your research quickly (Reviewed can help with our laptop guides), because items are selling out quickly here on Day 2.
Acer 16-Inch 512GB Predator Triton 500 SE for $1,199.99 (Save $550)
Lenovo Ideapad 3i 14-Inch Laptop at Walmart for $399 (Save $300)
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13.3-Inch at Amazon for $769 (Save $231)
Apple MacBook Pro 2021 14-inch, M1 Pro chip,16GB RAM, 512GB at Amazon for $1,800 (Save $200)
Lenovo 15.6-Inch 256GB Yoga 7i 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop at Best Buy for $649.99 (Save $150)
HP 11.6-Inch Chromebook, 4GB RAM, 32GB at Walmart for $98 (Save $127)
Asus Chromebook Flip C434TA-DSM4T at Amazon for $300 (Save $106)
Fire HD 10 Tablet Gaming Bundle including Fire HD 10 Tablet and Luna Controller for $114.98 (Save $105)
Microsoft 12.3-Inch 64GB Touchscreen Surface Laptop Go at Best Buy for $299.99 (Save $100)
Amazon laptop, PC and tablet deals for Prime Day
Whether you need a new laptop for college or a durable tablet for younger kids, there's no shortage of computing firepower during Prime Day.
Best Buy laptop, PC and tablet deals for Prime Day
The blue giant has slashed prices on a number of great options, whether you're shopping for back to school, gaming, or just a basic laptop that does the job.
Asus 14-Inch Intel Celeron N3350 32GB eMMC Chromebook for $149 (Save $150)
Microsoft 12.3-Inch 64GB Touchscreen Surface Laptop Go for $299.99 (Save $100)
Lenovo 15-Inch 256GB IdeaPad 3 Touchscreen Laptop for $299.99 (Save $200)
Dell 15.6-Inch 256GB Inspiron 3511 Touchscreen Laptop for $399.99 (Save $200)
HP Pavilion 2-in-1 14-Inch Touch Screen Laptop for $529.99 (Save $300)
Lenovo 15.6-Inch 256GB Yoga 7i 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop for $649.99 (Save $150)
Acer 16-Inch 512GB Predator Triton 500 SE for $1,199.99 (Save $550)
Samsung 15.6-Inch 1TB AMOLED Touchscreen Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 Laptop for $1,349.99 (Save $200)
Walmart laptop, PC and tablet deals for Prime Day
Walmart is offering a number of rollbacks on laptops and tablets aimed to take it easy on your wallet.
HP 14-Inch Intel Pentium 4GB/64GB Chromebook for $198 (Save $101)
Gateway 15.6-Inch Ultra Slim Notebook, Dual Core, 4GB Memory, 128GB SSD for $249 (Save $196)
Apple 10.9-Inch iPad Air 2022 Wi-Fi 64GB (5th Generation) for $559 (Save $40)
What is Amazon Prime Day
If you haven't already heard, Amazon Prime Day is an annual two-day shopping event with thousands of products on sale. The deals at Amazon are exclusively for Amazon Prime members. Not a member? Amazon is currently offering a free, 30-day trial. But it doesn't end at Amazon. Nearly every other major retailer has gotten in on the action, including Walmart, Best Buy, Target, Wayfair, and many more.
When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?
Amazon Prime Day 2022 started yesterday, July 12, and continues through today, July 13. The deals officially end at 3:00 AM ET on Wednesday, July 12 (midnight July 13th PST). Laptops will continue to pop up on sale and then sell out or lose their discounts throughout the event.
Where can you shop the best Amazon Prime Day TV laptop deals?
You can shop for laptops from Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart by using the links in this article. But you don't have to stop there. Other retailers such as Samsung and B&H Photo are among the many others discounting their laptops today.
