Shop platform shoes from Dr. Martens, Teva, Sam Edelman and Vans to elevate your fall style

Fall is in full swing, and as the air gets chilly and pumpkin-flavored everything hits the stores, it might be time to update your shoe wardrobe. Contrary to popular belief, fall isn’t just for boots (though we love a full-drama, thigh-high boot moment as much as the next person). A pair of platform shoes is a versatile statement piece for any . Black platform boots might add drama to your look, while chunky Mary Janes can compliment just about any combination of outfits in your capsule wardrobe. For a more relaxed look, platform sneakers can keep things casual while still feeling autumnal.

Tower into fall with these ten platform shoes for anyone looking to elevate their wardrobe this season.

For a classic platform bootie

Shop the Grace Platform Bootie from Madden Girl for a retro-inspired fall look.

The Grace Platform Bootie from Madden Girl is retro-inspired, but still polished and ready for any look. Available in both black and a cognac-brown, the sleek bootie is versatile, while the 4-inch block heel adds a fun disco touch. Multiple reviewers rave over the comfort and fit of the shoes, calling them the “perfect booties for fall.” Shop them in women’s whole and half sizes 6 to 11.

$80 from DSW

For platforms with punk sensibility

Rock the 8053 Leather Platform Casual Shoes from Dr. Martens for an edgier vibe this season.

Looking for a pair of platform shoes that can be dressed up, down and every look in between? Anyone can rock these 8053 Leather Platform Casual Shoes from Dr. Martens, which balance the brand’s edgier look with a polished, smooth versatility. These shoes come in women’s whole sizes 5 to 12 and men’s whole sizes 6 to 14, although multiple reviewers suggest sizing down because they run large. And like most Dr. Martens shoes, they take some time to break in.

$170 from Dr. Martens

For a posh platform loafer

The Laurs Lug Sole Loafers from Sam Edelman are a trendy platform shoe with a sophisticated flare.

Loafers add class and refinement to any outfit. The Laurs Lug Sole Loafers from Sam Edelman act as both a trendy platform shoe and a sophisticated loafer. Available in ten different colors, from classic black and mocha to an absolutely gorgeous olive taupe, there’s plenty of variety to find the right pair for your wardrobe. Shop these shoes in women’s whole and half sizes 5 to 14.

$150 from Sam Edelman

For those outdoor walks

The Teva Flatform Universal Sandal is a casual platform shoe that compliments a variety of outfits without being too flashy.

Just because it’s fall doesn’t mean you can’t rock a pair of sandals. The Teva Flatform Universal Sandal is a great option for casual, open-toe looks and compliments a variety of outfits without being too flashy. Here at Reviewed, we loved these vegan and sustainable sandals for their lightweight feel, quick-dry webbing and easy hook-and-loop closures. There are plenty of color and pattern options available in women’s whole sizes 5 to 11.

$63 from Amazon

For a modern Chelsea boot

Steve Madden's Hayle Platform Chelsea Boot updates the classic Chelsea boot with contemporary twists.

Chelsea boots are loved for their elastic side panels and comfortable feel, but Steve Madden's Hayle Platform Chelsea Boot updates the classic with contemporary twists. Its lug platform sole and flared heel add a stylish touch and contrast nicely from the shoe’s smooth surface. And unlike the classic Chelsea boot, these have a socklike insert that wraps around the ankle, ensuring an easy slip on. Reviewers love how easy the boots are to wear and appreciate the three color options. Shop these in women’s whole and half sizes 5 to 11.

$100 from Nordstrom

For a classy and glossy pump

Shop the Tarrah Platform Mary Jane Pumps from Steve Madden for a chunky look.

In black, these Tarrah Platform Mary Jane Pumps from Steve Madden give Wednesday Addams vibes in the best way. A chunky block heel compliments the sizable buckle and glossy finish, making the shoe simultaneously a class act and something a bit more Gothic. But the other two color options, pink and bone white, offer a completely different take. The pink shade leans bubblegum, offering another addition to your Barbiecore aesthetic, while the bone is just off-white enough to feel sensible and versatile. Shop these in women’s whole and half sizes 5 to 11.

$110 from Nordstrom

For a comfy and casual sneaker

Shop the Old Skool Stacked platform sneakers from Vans that we love.

These Old Skool Stacked platform sneakers from Vans achieve a balance between streetwear and cosmopolitan—comfortable and supportive when we’re on-the-go, adding personality to a look for a night out. Here at Reviewed, we loved the sneakers for their sturdiness, even if they run half a size large. When it comes to the three available color ways, the Canvas Cobblestone feels just right for autumn, and one reviewer says the shade is “super neutral and hides dirt well.” Another customer was surprised by how comfortable the platform sneakers were, too. Shop these Vans in men’s and women’s sizes.

$90 from Vans

For a touch of the dramatic

The Audrea Platform Sandals by Sam Edelman are a sweet addition to your fall fashions.

With an edgy flared heel and a knotted vamp, these Audrea Platform Sandals by Sam Edelman are a perfectly playful addition to your fall rotation. They come in four style options: the black velvet, DK Matrix Magenta pink, a light jade and the DK Bourbon pattern. While the black and magenta are great options, the light jade shines here, adding an unusual pop of color to any outfit. The DK Bourbon pattern is also quite unique and certain to make a statement. Shop these in women’s whole and half sizes 5 to 11.

$90 from Nordstrom

For a futuristic ankle boot

It may seem contradictory, but there’s something timeless about a boot that looks like it’s from the future or even another planet. Enter Mango's Track Sole Contrast Ankle Boots, which feature chunky platforms, a smooth leather exterior and the elastic side panels of a Chelsea boot. Pair them with your favorite streetwear for a funky casual appearance, or add them to a dressier look for a bit of edge. Available in women’s whole and half sizes 5 to 10.

$100 from Mango

For a chunky retro bootie

Shop the Dance Platform Sock Bootie from Jeffrey Campbell for a subtle disco vibe this season.

Of all the fall fashions, suede or faux-suede boots are probably the most recognizable and definitely the easiest to introduce into your wardrobe. And this Dance Platform Sock Bootie from Jeffrey Campbell takes what we love about suede and spins it a bit retro. With a tall, two-tone metallic platform, a gorgeous heel and a darker brown sock, these booties simultaneously capture those fall shades and give off a ‘70s disco vibe. Dress them up for a night on the town dancing to Beyoncé’s Renaissance or down for a cozier fall potluck. Shop in women’s whole and half sizes 5 to 11.

$225 from Nordstrom

