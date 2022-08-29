Shop Now for the Best Deals on Everything for the Home During These Early Labor Day Sales

Rachel Klein
·6 min read
The unofficial end of summer always sneaks up fast, leaving you to wonder how the heck three months flew by so quickly. That back-to-school, back-to-real-life vibe starts to sink in the week leading up to Labor Day, along with the realization that relaxing days at the beach or lake house are numbered.

But there's also excitement in the wings for the fresh start that comes with crisp autumn days—along with energy to ready your nest before cold weather sets in. And luckily, the urge to upgrade furniture, update appliances, and replace old mattresses coincides with end-of-season clearance sales.

This year, with inflation on the rise, several major retailers are rolling out early Labor Day sales in advance of the holiday weekend. Amazon’s Labor Day sale, Lowe’s Labor Day sale, Walmart’s Labor Day sale, and Wayfair’s Labor Day sale are already in full swing, with deep discounts on everything for the home. Read on for the best early Labor Day deals to jump on now before the most popular items are out of stock.

Note that prices listed below are accurate at the time of this writing, but Labor Day deals are subject to change as sales progress. We will update pricing and add deals through Labor Day weekend, so be sure to check back for new sale items.

Albany Park

Albany Park is gearing up for Labor Day with tons of markdowns sitewide on pieces from their bestselling collections, plus free shipping. That includes deals like $100 off the Park Armchair and 30 percent off the Albany Corner Sectional and the Kova Sofa. You can also get $100 off on sofas and sectionals by entering your email address for a code to use at checkout.

AllModern

Select pieces from AllModern's stunning furniture collection are 20 percent off with the code GET20 at checkout through September 6. That includes this two-piece chaise leather sectional sofa and this midcentury modern-inspired six drawer double dresser.

Best Amazon Early Labor Day Deals

Amazon is offering excellent sale prices on everything from outdoor furniture to mattresses across the site, in advance of Labor Day. We're talking savings of up to 40 percent off or more on items like this gorgeous gold-frame etagere and this boho indoor/outdoor egg chair.

Article

This popular brand—known for its high-style, reasonably priced furniture and home decor collection—launched its Labor Day sale early, with sitewide savings on more than 400 styles through September 5. For example, you can get close to 50 percent off this outdoor lounge chair and this groovy outdoor sectional, and take 20 percent off this genuine leather sofa and this attractive media cabinet. The sale includes both in-stock and backordered items.

Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond is running an incredible warehouse clearance sale in advance of Labor Day, with up to 80 percent off items like this chic rattan bar cart and this two-piece nesting table set. You can also save 50 percent off this writing desk and 40 percent off this solid wood coffee table.

Birch Lane

Knock 20 percent off on furniture and decor during Birch Lane's Labor Day sale with the code AUTUMN at checkout. This stunning Carrara marble top double-sink bathroom vanity is already marked down several hundred dollars before extra holiday savings. And we love the look of this elegant wooden TV stand. The sale runs through September 6.

Brooklinen

Take 15 percent off Brooklinen’s classic, stylish, high-quality bedding during their summer sale, including their Luxe Hardcore Sheet Bundle, which comes in 16 colors, and their popular down comforter, available in three sizes and three weights.

Brooklyn Bedding

Save up to 25 percent off sitewide with the code LABORDAY25 during Brooklyn Bedding's Labor Day sale, which runs through September 5.

Burrow

Burrow always runs fantastic holiday weekend sales, and this year is no exception. Save up to 1,000 with the code LDS22 at checkout now through September 6. Take 10 percent off purchases up to $1,499, and:

  • $225 off $1,500 or more

  • $300 off $2,000 or more

  • $275 off $2,500 or more

  • $500 off $3,000 or more

  • $700 of $4,000 or more

  • $1,000 off $5,000 or more

Best Lowe’s Early Labor Day Deals

Lowe's has launched early Labor Day savings sitewide, with fantastic deals on large appliances, including refrigerators from Samsung, washing machines from LG, and dishwashers from Whirlpool. There's also a slew of discounted outdoor furniture available.

Floyd

Floyd's Labor Day sale is in full swing, with 20 percent off sitewide on their collection of sustainable furniture, plus 25 percent off The Sectional, available in several sizes and fabrics.

Interior Define

Interior Define is celebrating Labor Day with a 20 percent off sitewide sale, now through September 6. That means extra savings on everything from modern living room furniture and dining to lighting and rugs.

Joss & Main

Take an extra 20 percent off select items sitewide during Joss & Main's Labor Day sale, using the code TAKE20 at checkout. That includes items like this gorgeous architectural mirror and this storage coffee table, which is already marked down more than $750 on top of the extra holiday savings.

Lulu and Georgia

Don't miss the chance to take an extra 20 percent off markdowns at Lulu and Georgia with the code EXTRA20. Their stunning top-rated silver Tulca Mirror is already 50 percent off, and the early Labor Day sale brings the final price down to about $180 from $448. We love this accent chair and this table lamp, both 30 percent off before the extra markdown. Also, new customers can also save an extra 10 percent by signing up for emails.

Neighbor

Save 15 percent off sitewide and an extra 15 percent of orders of $6,000 or more during Neighbor's Labor Day sale by using code LABORDAY at checkout.

Best Walmart Early Labor Day Deals

Head over to Walmart for discounts on outdoor furniture, as well as savings on large and small appliances. For example, you can save more than 50 percent on an upright vacuum and robot vacuum from Shark, and take more than $100 of this canopy chair and ottoman set for the patio and this charming all-weather wicker three-piece bistro set.


Saatva

Save up to $575 on Saatva’s bestselling mattresses during their early access Labor Day sale, including the Saatva Classic mattress and the cooling Memory Foam Hybrid mattress. The sale ends Monday, August 29.

Serta

Serta's early Labor Day Day is not to be missed if you're in the market for a new mattress. Now through September 12, save up to $1,400 on mattresses and adjustable base sets, plus receive bonus free gifts.

Tempur-Pedic

Save up to $700 on select Tempur-Pedic mattress sets, plus receive a surprise gift valued at $300 with every mattress set purchase. The Tempur-Pedic Labor Day sale is already in full swing and runs through September 13.

Tuft & Needle

During Tuft & Needle's Labor Day sale you can save up to $600 on mattresses now through September 5.

Best Wayfair Early Labor Day Deals

You can always count on Wayfair for excellent sales, and this Labor Day you can save as much as 70 percent off sitewide, now through September 6. Select area rugs are 70 percent off, iving room seating, like on this two piece sofa and loveseat set, and lighting are up to 60 percent off, plus you can save up to 50 percent off entryway furniture and home office furniture, like this three-piece desk set is up to 50 percent off.

