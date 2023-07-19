I Shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Like It’s a Sport — Here Are the 6 Deals I’m Buying

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Including comfy lace undies and a sumptuous silk pajama set.

On your mark, get set, go!

I remember all the times I took part in my high school’s track and field events. I did the 100-meter dash, the long jump, and the four by 100 relay; the rush I would feel when they signaled “go!” is simply unexplainable. A big rush! A touch of nervousness! And then when you start going, it's all the adrenaline, baby, and you just go, go go!

You might be wondering why I’m talking about my experience with high school sports, but I promise there’s a point. Nowadays, I don’t do recreational sports anymore, aside from some tennis here and there, but I do consider shopping my sport. I know, I know, but not just any type of shopping — I’m talking about sale shopping, particularly the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale that comes around every summer. I kid you not, it’s something I prepare for the entire year — like a sport or, say, marathon — which is why I do consider myself an expert.

Nothing beats the rush I get when I go to Nordstrom’s site and start browsing the vast assortment that’s part of the retailer’s coveted Anniversary Sale. Hundreds of clothing, beauty, shoes, and home options are available, but after taking part in the event for more than six years (maybe even seven?), I know exactly what’s worth getting. My mindset? On your mark, get set, go! I make a list of things I’ve been eyeing for a while, add them to my wishlist, and when the sale comes around, immediately check to see if they’re included. To my luck, many of my favorites are.

Below, shop the six things that I’m making mine while they’re marked down during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, from comfy undies to silky pajamas.

Hanky Panky Original Rise Lace Thong

Nordstrom

$24

$18

Buy on Nordstrom

If you’ve never tried Hanky Panky’s underwear, I’m sorry, because it’s truly the best out there and you’re majorly missing out. I only recently hopped on the Hanky Panky bandwagon, but had heard about the brand’s top-notch undies for years, and was especially intrigued when Jennifer Aniston called out the brand during an interview. So, I finally got my hands on the famous lace thongs and haven’t looked back since. Not only are they comfy and sexy, but they also wash and wear so well. I even got my sister obsessed, too.

Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Slide Sandal

Nordstrom

$170

$130

Buy on Nordstrom

Birkenstocks are simply a must-have, and I’m not just saying that just because I’m German and keen on German fashion goods. The trusty slide is just plain comfortable; it’s unfussy and,, thanks to the help of supermodels and celebs, it’s also turned into an incredibly stylish footwear pick that you can wear with everything from jeans to skirts. Right now you can get the iconic Arizona Buckle Slide for $130, and any Birkenstock lover will tell you the shoe rarely goes on sale. So yes, I’m making these mine.

Parachute Cloud Cotton & Linen Gauze Throw Blanket

Nordstrom

$149

$119

Buy on Nordstrom

Every season, I like to freshen up my home with some new seasonal staples, and I’ve had my sights set on this Parachute linen throw for a while now. The gauzy texture looks so lightweight and cool — perfect for a summertime cover. Excuse me while I snuggle with this all season long.

Lunya High-Waist Washable Silk Pajamas

Nordstrom

$278

$209

Buy on Nordstrom

As I’ve gotten older, I’ve come to appreciate a really good pajama set. There’s something about putting on a matching two-piece and sleeping under the covers that feels so… ahhh, and honestly, I sleep better, too. But material matters, and silk is one of my favorites because it’s soft and supple but feels so luxe, which is why this Lunya set is in my cart right now. The set features a cute cropped top and breezy, high-waisted pants in three subtle shades — pastel pink and blue, and white. The cherry on top? The silk is washable.

Jenny Bird Balloon Link Huggie Hoop Earrings

Nordstrom

$130

$81

Buy on Nordstrom

Jenny Bird makes the coolest, most unique earrings on the internet (at least, IMO), so you can best bet that I will be adding more of the brand’s pieces to my collection while they’re marked down at Nordstrom. So many celebrities, like Eva Longoria, Selena Gomez, and Gabrielle Union, are fans, and for good reason: The jewelry is so trendy yet classic, and the price point is great, too. I know you won’t be able to resist these balloon earrings, either.

Good American Scoop Neck Bodysuit

Nordstrom

$99

$65

Buy on Nordstrom

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: I’m a sucker for a good bodysuit, and this one from Good American is simply *chef’s kiss.* Though I won’t be wearing long-sleeves anytime soon, it’s not a bad idea to start prepping your fall wardrobe. I love the flattering scoop neck, plus the material is stretchy yet compressive for a comfy, flattering fit that pairs nicely with wide-leg jeans, pleated skirts, or cargos.



